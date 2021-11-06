Snow Expected To Fall Heavily On Saturday, Sunday In Portions Of Northern China; Reports

National Meteorological Centre stated that heavy snowfall will hit portions of northern China on Saturday and Sunday, bringing cold temperatures in the region. Heavy snow and blizzards are forecast to affect Inner Mongolia, Shanxi, Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin, Liaoning, Shaanxi and Henan from Saturday morning through Sunday morning, as per reports of Xinhua news agency. Some locations will get snowfall of up to 20 cm.

The observatory recommended those in the impacted areas take the required precautions in terms of traffic, transportation and electricity supply. Meanwhile, excessive pollution led China to close highways and school playgrounds in Beijing on Friday. According to the Xinhua news agency, the Beijing municipal government issued a yellow alert for excessive air pollution, which went into effect at 4 pm on Thursday. Smog is blanketing Beijing and neighbouring regions from Wednesday to Saturday, according to the city's weather authority, due to unfavourable weather conditions.

La Nina began to affect China in October

According to China.org, The National Climate Center reported in October that La Nina, a periodic decrease of ocean surface temperatures in the central and east-central equatorial Pacific, began to affect China. Jia Xiaolong, the deputy director of The National Climate Center said that cold air tends to impact China more frequently and powerfully in most winters when La Nina occurrences are at their apex.

A Beijing-based researcher told the Global Times that while La Nina doesn't always mean a chilly winter in China, the chances are higher this time. In 2008, a La Nina phenomenon triggered severe snowstorms and icy showers across the country. According to the scientists, people will experience the quick-freeze effects numerous times, and chilly winter is expected, emphasising that extreme weather is linked to climate change. The official forecast stated that northern China will receive more snow than usual, while southern China will receive less rainfall than usual.

237,900 cotton-padded coats and quilts have been distributed to 13 provinces

Extreme weather occurrences increased in frequency in China in 2021, wreaking havoc on some provinces and areas and causing major disruptions in people's livelihoods, according to the China Meteorological Administration (CMA). The Ministry of Emergency Management and the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration have distributed 237,900 cotton-padded coats and quilts to 13 provinces and regions to assist local governments in the face of impending cold waves, according to the Global Times.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: AP