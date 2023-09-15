It has been over two weeks since Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu went off the radar with speculation about his fate continuing to float around. Li Shangfu became the second prominent politician from the Xi Jinping administration who disappeared from the public sphere after erstwhile Foreign Minister Qin Gang. Li was appointed to the Central Military Commission in October of last year and became defence minister in March.

According to Nikkei Asia, the Chinese politician has not been seen in public since giving a provocative speech at the China-Africa Peace and Security Forum in Beijing which was held on August 29.

As Chinese President Xi Jinping has started his third term in office, there has been a string of surprise personnel changes. After replacing Qin Gang with veteran politician Wang Yi in July, the Chinese president replaced two top generals of the Rocket Force in early August. Another commonality between these incidents is the fact that none of the replaced personnel were seen in the public light and neither the ruling party provided any explanations of their removal.

The Rise of Li Shangfu

According to the Chinese Defence Minister's website, Li Shangfu was born in February 1958 in Xingguo, Jiangxi Province, China. He joined the People's Liberation Army (PLA) in August 1982 and the Communist Party of China (CPC) in June 1980. Holding the ranks of general in the PLA Army, Shangfu was a member of the 20th CPC Central Committee, a member of the CPC Central Military Commission, a member of the Central Military Commission of the People's Republic of China, State Councilor, a member of the Leading Party Members' Group of the State Council, and Defense Minister.

Chinese Defense Minister Gen. Li Shangfu delivers his speech on the last day of the 20th International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia’s annual defense and security forum, in Singapore, Sunday, June 4, 2023, Image: AP

Throughout his rise to the higher ranks, Li was touted as a loyal ally to Chinese President Xi Jinping. He was one of five State Councillors, which is one of the cabinet positions that rank higher than regular ministers. In 2018, the Trump administration imposed sanctions on Li related to China's procurement of Russian weapons. Li stirred major headlines in August this year when he attended a security conference in Russia, where he unleashed a scathing attack against the US and “separatist groups” operating in Taiwan. On August 29, Li delivered a keynote address at the Africa Peace and Security Forum which was held in Beijing.

Speculations that are floating around

Speculations over his whereabouts started floating around after the Chinese official skipped an annual gathering on defence cooperation with Vietnam. The gathering which was scheduled to take place September 7-8, was later postponed. According to The Washington Post, two Vietnamese officials who chose to remain anonymous told the media that Beijing cited “health conditions” as the reason behind the absence of the Chinese minister. However, two US officials told the Financial Times this week that the Chinese Defense Minister is under investigation for corruption charges.

In this handout photo released by Belarusian Presidential Press Office, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and China’s Defense Minister Gen. Li Shangfu, right, speak during their talks in Minsk, Belarus, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, Image: Belarusian Presidential Press Office

Meanwhile, the US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel has been vocal about the unresolved mystery. Referencing Agatha Christie's novel and quoting William Shakespeare, the American diplomat raised eyebrows over the functioning of Xi Jinping's administration. “President Xi's cabinet lineup is now resembling Agatha Christie's novel And Then There Were None. First, Foreign Minister Qin Gang goes missing, then the Rocket Force commanders go missing, and now Defense Minister Li Shangfu hasn't been seen in public for two weeks. Who's going to win this unemployment race? China’s youth or Xi's cabinet? #MysteryInBeijingBuilding,” Emanuel wrote on X, formally known as Twitter.

"As Shakespeare wrote in Hamlet, “Something is rotten in the state of Denmark." 1st: Defense Minister Li Shangfu hasn’t been seen or heard from in 3 weeks. 2nd: He was a no-show for his trip to Vietnam. Now: He’s absent from his scheduled meeting with the Singaporean Chief of Navy because he was placed on house arrest???...Might be getting crowded in there. The good news is I heard he’s paid off his mortgage with the Country Garden real estate developers. #MysteryInBeijingBuilding,” he wrote in another post. While the official website still refers to him as the Chinese defence minister, the fate of the Xi loyalist remains unclear.