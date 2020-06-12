South China Floods: Dozens Killed, Thousands Displaced As Rainfall Continues

Territorial rainfall in Southern and Central China has unleashed floods and mudslides that have led to more than two dozen fatalities and thousands of people being displaced. According to the country’s ministry of emergency management, about 2,28,000 people have been dislocated, with the majority of them coerced into seeking temporary shelters. In addition, the floods have caused an estimated economic loss of $4-billion Yuan, the department added.

Over 20 fatalities reported

According to the latest reports, the natural calamity has caused the death of at least 20 people, even after hundreds being evacuated by rescue officials and security forces. According to experts, the downpour, which has particular affected Hunan and Jiangxi is expected to continue for several days.

According to reports, in Jiangxi province, nearly 15,000 people have been relocated in nine cities, swamped by deep floodwaters. According to a Chinese daily, 20,000 homes in the southern area of the province have been battling constant power cuts. Meanwhile, in the southern Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, six people were reported dead and one missing, the Chinese news agency reported.

In Hunan Province, at least 13 people were killed in rain-triggered disasters, and another eight people are missing or killed in southwestern Guizhou province, Chinese state media reported citing local emergency response departments. This is not the first time thing as been hit by downpour and floods, In 2014, Sichuan and Yunnan provinces were hit by large mudslides causing damage to houses roads ad vast areas of farmlands.

Seasonal flooding regularly strikes the lower regions of China’s major river systems, particularly those of the Yangtze and the Pearl to the south. Authorities have sought to mitigate the damage through the use of dams, particularly the massive Three Gorges structure on the Yangtze.

