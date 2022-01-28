Taiwan Activists, Lawmakers Call On Govt 'to Do More' In Boycotting Beijing Olympics 2022

Activists and lawmakers in Taiwan have urged the lawmakers to push the international community to do more in boycotting the Beijing Winter Olympics scheduled for February 2022. Demanding independence from China, scores of activists and China dissidents gathered outside the Taiwanese parliament and shouted anti-Beijing slogans and pressed for their demands to be fulfilled, flashing banners that asked for a boycott of Winters games, ANI reported. Protesters asked the Chinese Taipei Olympics Committee (CTOC) to ensure that the freedom of speech of Taiwanese athletes is safeguarded at the Olympics.

The Beijing Olympics games will have four Taiwanese athletes participate this year, namely Huang Yu-ting in the 500m, 1,000m, and 1,500m speed skating; Lin Sin-Rong in the luge women's single; and Ho Ping-jui in the men's and Lee Wen-yi in the women's slalom.

"Amnesty International launched a global initiative to support six people -- Taiwanese campaigner Lee Ming-Che and five Chinese dissidents -- who have been imprisoned, detained, or gone missing for exercising their freedom of speech in China", reported Taipei Times. But due to China’s gross record of human rights violations in Tibet, Xinjiang, and Hong Kong, Taiwanese legislators launched the calls for withdrawal from the 2022 Beijing games from Taiwan’s ruling New Power Party (NPP) earlier last month.

NPP legislator says China 'unqualified' to hold 2022 Olympics

NPP legislator Chen Jiau-Hua told a conference that China is “unqualified” to host the 2022 Olympic Games and that the international community, and Taiwan must step up pressure against the Xi Jinping government and stop the sporting event from being held. Jiau-Hua condemned PRC’s human rights abuses against ethnic minority groups, such as Uyghurs, and reminded that China violated rules written in the Olympic Creed, Taiwan News reported.

Meanwhile Amnesty International also called for a global boycott of the Beijing Olympics, stressing that China had pledged to improve its human rights record during the 2008 Beijing Olympics and Paralympics, but had failed to do so. ”China uses the Olympic Games to improve its image and whitewash its terrible human rights record," Amnesty International Taiwan director Chiu E-ling was quoted as saying by ANI, citing Taipei Times. A written petition has also been submitted which CTOC deputy secretary-general Wu Kuo-yu accepted on behalf of the committee.

The Beijing Olympics is scheduled to be held from Friday next week to February 20 but demonstrators in Taiwan have been calling for a boycott since December 10. The protests include activists from Human Rights Network for Tibet and Taiwan; Taiwan Association for Human Rights and Hong Kong Outlanders, and many others. Several Taiwanese MPs extended support to the protesters including the ruling DPP. As many as 31 civic groups, 15 politicians demanded that the Taiwanese government lodges a diplomatic boycott of the Winter and Paralympic Games in Beijing.