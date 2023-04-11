Taiwan Air Force Pilots Taunt Xi Jinping With Shoulder Patches Punching ‘Winnie The Pooh’

Tensions in the Taiwan Strait soared as China conducted a three-day-long live-fire military drills across the region. However, amid the tense development in the region, an image of a Taiwanese Air Force pilot has gone viral on the internet for sporting a shoulder patch depicting the native Black Bear punching the cartoon character ‘Winnie the Pooh’. The shoulder patch is aimed as a taunt at China’s President Xi Jinping. The shoulder patch read, “We are open 24/7” and “Scramble”.

The photo was released by Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense as China announced on Saturday the decision to conduct military drills around Taiwan. The photo shows a Taiwanese Air Force pilot inspecting the fuselage of a fighter jet. The pilot can be seen sporting the patch on his left shoulder, depicting a red-eyed black bear punching Winnie The Pooh while holding the flag of Taiwan in one paw.

Beijing’s conduct of the military drills came after Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-Wen met with Kevin McCarthy, the US House Speaker.

Xi Jinping’s Relation to Winnie the Pooh

Winnie the Pooh has become a popular nickname and internet meme for Chinese President Xi Jinping. The comparison was first made in 2013 by social media users who noted a resemblance between a photograph of Xi Jinping and a popular image of Winnie the Pooh walking alongside Tigger. Since then, the comparison has been used by critics of the Chinese government as a way to mock or criticise China’s supreme leader Xi Jinping.

The Chinese government has responded to the Winnie the Pooh comparisons by banning the use of the character on social media sites and censoring any images or mentions of it. This has been seen by some as an overreaction and has drawn criticism from those who see it as an attempt to stifle free expression.

Notably, the Republic of China Air Force (ROCAF) allows its pilots to sport military patches of choice to boost their morale in combat scenarios.

Taiwan puts air defence units on high alert

China’s live-fire military drills in the proximity of Taiwan prompted the island nation’s armed forces to put its air defence units on high alert. Taiwan Armed Forces detected 12 naval ships and 91 aircraft of the People's Liberation Army (PLA). Notably, 54 PLAAF aircraft surpassed Taiwan Strait's median line, Taiwan’s Defence Ministry tweeted on Monday.

Meanwhile, the armed forces of the self-governed island carried out combat readiness sorties after Beijing launched the three-day-long “Joint Sword” military drills. "R.O.C. Armed Forces have monitored the situation and tasked CAP aircraft, Navy vessels, and land-based missile systems to respond to these activities," Taiwan’s Ministry of Defence said on Twitter. Furthermore, it also informed of the presence of eight Chinese vessels “still operating in the waters surrounding Taiwan.”