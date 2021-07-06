Taiwan Calls China's 'one Country, Two Systems' Principle A 'facade'

Taiwan has termed China’s “one country and two systems” as a facade noting that it is really intended to annexe the self-ruled democratic island. Taiwanese government’s remarks came after it recalled at least seven representative officials from Hong Kong citing “unreasonable political preconditions.” The “one country, two systems” concept allows the People’s Republic of China to practice the “two systems” within its sovereign state. However, during a televised interview, Chiu Chui-cheng, the Deputy Minister of Taipei's Mainland Affairs Council stated that the Hong Kong government was reassuring Taiwan’s representative offices in Hong Kong and Macau to sign a “one China” commitment letter.

As per news agency ANI, the signing of the commitment letter would have provided validity to China’s principle that Taiwan finds unacceptable, said Chiu. Even though China has not ruled Taiwan in over seven decades, Beijing claims the full authority of the democratic island of around 24 million people off the southeastern coast of mainland China. Further weighing in on the Taiwanese government’s decision to recall its representatives from Hong Kong and Macau, Chiu noted that the Hong Kong government failed to require other foreign embassies to sign such a document.

Only one Taiwanese staff member in HK

While seven staff members flew out of Hong Kong last month leaving just one Taiwanese employee in the office, Chiu said, “Our staff in Hong Kong did not break any local laws or regulations while carrying out their duties.” He also said that the Taiwan office will remain open with the help of at least 50 local staff members. Chiu also expressed hopes that Taiwan will become the new home for Hong Kongers as China continues to tighten its control on the former British colony.

Chiu’s remarks also came in the backdrop of rising tensions between Taiwan and Hong Kong. Even Hong Kong and Macau have closed their trade offices in Taipei and Beijing seek to pile diplomatic and economic pressure on Taiwan.

Meanwhile, with regards to China’s developments over Taiwan, a Chinese warplane entered Taiwan’s air defence identification zone (ADIZ), reported local news last week. It was also the second time that China made a deliberate intrusion into the island’s defence identification zone as both sides continue to remain at odds. Reportedly, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said that a single People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane entered the southwest corner of Taiwan's ADIZ.

IMAGE: AP

