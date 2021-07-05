Taiwan Deploys Aircraft As Chinese PLA Warplane Intrudes Air Defence Identification Zone

As tensions loom between China and Taiwan, a Chinese warplane entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ), local news reported on Saturday. The deliberate intrusion has happened for a second time this month even as the tussle between the two countries continues to rise. According to Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence, a single People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane entered the southwest corner of Taiwan's ADIZ, news reports added.

Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force warplane enters ADIZ

According to reports, when the warplane entered the ADIZ, Taiwan responded by sending an aircraft and issuing radio warnings. In addition, it also deployed air defence missiles systems to track the PLAAF. The multiple instances of intrusion comes amid a long tussle between the two countries. Beijing has claimed full sovereignty over Taiwan for years, however, Taiwan - which a thriving democracy of almost 24 million people has defended its stand. The two countries have been governed separately for more than seven decades. China's aggression has been on the rise as its warplanes have been tracked in Taiwan's identification zone so far this month on July 2 and July 3. All instances have involved slow-flying turboprops.

What is the Air defence identification zone (ADIZ)?

The ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country's air space where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. Gray zone tactics are defined "as an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force," as per local news. Taiwan has raised alarm over repeated intrusions by Chinese warplanes. According to reports, aircrafts were tracked in the ADIZ 10 times in June, 18 times in May, 22 times in April, 18 times in March, 17 times in February, and 27 times in January. As for the last year, they were observed 19 times in December, 22 times in November, and 22 times in October.

China-US tensions over Taiwan

As relations between China and the United States continue to remain strained, both countries are also engaged in a tussle over Taiwan. Taiwan and US are close allies and China has warned the US over its escalating military ties with Taiwan. Earlier in June, China had opposed any form of official exchanges or military contacts between the US and Taiwan. It also asked the US to sever all military ties with Taiwan. China has considered Taiwan as its 'breakaway' province, even though it has never ruled it. However, Taiwan has contested the claims and had earlier indicated that the island-nation should be prepared for a possible conflict with China.

With ANI Inputs