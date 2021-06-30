Taiwan Detains Chinese Fishing Vessel, Crew For Trespassing Near Penghu Islands

The Taiwanese authorities detained a Chinese fishing vessel and its crew after it was found poaching in waters near the Taiwan's Penghu Islands.

Focus Taiwan reported that a Chinese vessel, the Aonanao 31201 was caught trespassing and operating illegally in waters 20.7 nautical miles west of Huayu islet in the Penghu archipelago by a Coast Guard Administration (CGA) patrol.

Despite the three warnings issued by the CGA issued three warnings, the Chinese ship refused to allow an inspection and tried to escape by zigzagging at full speed with its crew holding cleavers and iron bars on the vessel's deck. The Chinese ship gave up only when the Penghu patrol took out shotguns.

During an onboard inspection, about 760 kilograms of fish were found which was later tossed into the sea.

Captain Chen and his six crew members were taken into custody by the CGA.

Focus Taiwan further reported that the CGA informed, this case will be handled based on the Act Governing Relations between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area.

According to the CGA, since May, when an annual three-month summer fishing ban in waters to the north, east and south of China began, about six Chinese fishing boats have been caught poaching in waters near Penghu.

Coast Guard detains Chinese ship, crew for trespassing

In a similar case in May this year, the Coast Guard Administration caught and detained a Chinese offshore supply vessel and its 12 crew members trespassing in Taiwanese waters off the coast of Penghu.

According to the Coast Guard, the ship was the third Chinese vessel that was detained in Taiwan's waters since China's summer fishing ban in the South China Sea started on May 1.

Taiwan-China clash continues

Recently, dozens of warplanes were sent into Taiwan's air defence identification zone by China. Even though both China and Taiwan have been governed separately for more than seven decades, Beijing still claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China.

On June 26, China had warned the United States over its escalating military ties with Taiwan and called 'Taiwan independence' a 'dead-end road'.

(With ANI input)

(Image credit: ANI/ REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)