Taiwan needs to maintain its combat capabilities to counter China: Report

In order to counter China's military unification objective, Taiwan would need to preserve its combat capabilities and leverage its asymmetric warfare strategy, a report commissioned by the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC), Taiwan's top government agency in charge of cross-Taiwan Strait affairs, stated Monday. The report also stated that China had been pursuing both “peaceful unification” and “unification by force” strategies, which, The Taipei Times reported, would result in an increase in Taiwan’s geopolitical risks and national security threats in the short to medium term.

Recently, in September, China's military sent 103 warplanes toward Taiwan in a 24-hour period in what the island's Defence Ministry called a recent new high, reported AP. According to the ministry, the planes were detected between 6 am on Sunday, September 17 and 6 am on Monday, September 18. However, the Chinese planes turned back before reaching Taiwan. Bejing, which asserts Taiwan as part of its territory, conducted large military drills in the air and waters around Taiwan as tensions have grown between the two and with the United States.

Taiwan need to preserve its combat ability: Report

Beijing has been using intimidation and local attacks as military tactics which would cause the collapse of the nation’s power, communication and medical systems, which might determine the outcome of the conflict, said the report. The country has been executing peaceful unification tactics to win over the Taiwanese. In these strategies, they are providing opportunities for Taiwanese youth to study and work in China, exchanging views with local mayors and lifting bans on agricultural products.

Bejing has also been extending economic benefits to Taiwanese businesses and introducing other preferential policies. According to the report by MAC, the biggest barriers to the design lie in the differences between Taiwan's and China’s political systems and trust in government institutions. Hong Kong’s “one country, two systems” is a bad example, reported Taipei Times. Further, it stated, "Achieving the 'unification of the motherland' is conducive to enhancing Xi’s authority and legitimacy in the CCP."

To stop China, the study has suggested the Taiwanese government raise the people’s awareness of the CCP’s intention to unify with Taiwan by force, and how they have to be well-prepared to respond to the crisis. The Mainland Affairs Council's report has also suggested how Taiwan can counter China's peaceful and military tactics. The government should bolster regulatory, mental, strategic and military preparedness, read the report. The council's report has predicted that the first wave of attacks would be fierce and they have to improve its defence and asymmetric capabilities.