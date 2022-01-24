Taiwan Reports Another Incursion As Record 39 Chinese Warplanes Enter Its Air Defence Zone

Taiwan on Sunday scrambled yet again to warn away 39 Chinese aircraft that entered its air defence zone, marking the largest incursion since October by China. Taking to Twitter, Taiwan’s defence ministry informed that Sunday’s Chinese mission involved 34 fighters plus four electronic warfare aircraft and a single bomber. According to the map the ministry provided, the Chinese aircraft flew in an area to the northeast of the Pratas. In response, Taiwan sent combat aircraft to warn away the Chinese aircraft, while missile systems were deployed to monitor them.

39 PLA aircrafts (Y-9 EW*2, J-10*10, J-16*24, Y-8 ELINT*2, and H-6*1) entered #Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ on January 23, 2022. Please check our official website for more information: https://t.co/KbXZSIYZ40 pic.twitter.com/8eK29L0u4t — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) January 23, 2022

While Taiwan calls itself a sovereign state, China has increased its claim on the self-ruled democratic island and calls it a “breakaway province”. In several instances, China’s Communist government have revealed that it would use military force to curb the island’s independence. China considers the self-governed island a rebel province and part of its territory. Taiwan, on the other hand, has been flagging China’s incursions into its Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

China-Taiwan tensions

As per the DW report, the record number of planes flying in Taiwan’s air zone amounted to a large display of force on China’s national day which is celebrated on October 1. While China is yet to comment publicly on its latest incursions on Sunday, it has previously said that such flights were to protect the mainland’s sovereignty. As per The Guardian, Beijing has also stated that such measures are aimed at “collusion” between Taiwan and the US, which is also one of the most significant supporters of the island.

Now, experts believe that the number of flights is expected to increase further as tensions rise over major political events on two sides of the Taiwan Strait in 2022. Taiwan considers China’s military incursions “grey zone” warfare that is designed to exhaust its forces by keeping them on edge and to test the military’s responsiveness. Taiwan has countered Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with countries including the United States, which has repeatedly opposed China.

But Beijing has threatened that “Taiwan’s independence” means war. While China demands Taiwan recognise the one-China principle, Taipei continues to see itself as a democratically-governed independent country, although it never formally declared independence from China.

