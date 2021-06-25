Taiwan's Future Lies In 'reunification' Says China, Condemns Military Exercise With US

The Chinese military has said that Taiwan needs to be aware that its future lies in reunification with China. Taiwan is China's internal matter and they oppose any form of official exchange of Taiwan with the United States, said Senior Colonel Ren Guoqiang, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, on June 22. China has urged the US to stop official exchange and military contacts with Taiwan.

Future of Taiwan lies in 'reunification'

While commenting on the recent military exchanges between the US and Taiwan, he said that China is opposed to such military exchanges between the US and Taiwan. Ren said that the United States should understand that China's development cannot be stopped by any force,.The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities in Taiwan must be aware that the future of Taiwan lies in "national reunification" and "the wellbeing of the Taiwan compatriots hinges on the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation", Ren said in the news release. Hepointed that "Taiwan independence" is a dead-end road, and seeking "Taiwan independence" means war, he stressed.

Ren noted that the complete reunification of China is a "historical necessity". He added that, in recent days, the PLA has dispatched multi-type aircraft to conduct exercises in the Taiwan Strait, which is a "necessary action" in response to the current security situation across the Taiwan Strait and the need to safeguard national sovereignty. He further added that PLA will continue to perform the sacred mission of "safeguarding national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and ensuring national security".

At least 28 Chinese military planes had entered Taiwan’s ADIZ on June 15 which also marked Beijing’s largest incursion since the self-ruled democratic island began regularly reporting such actions in recent months. The warplanes sent by China included fighter jets, bombers, and anti-submarine along with an early warning aircraft. The latest incursion surpassed the previous peak of at least 25 planes sent by China on April 12 this year.

IMAGE: AP