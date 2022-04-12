Taiwan's Ruling Party Trains Civilians In First Aid Amid Growing Conflict With China

Amid the growing China- Taiwan conflict, the Democratic Progressive Party of Taiwan on Monday organised civilian training courses in first aid in Taipei. Civilians received training on how to move an injured person and how to apply a bandage in the ruling party's classes.

According to reports, civilians of Taiwan are training in first aid techniques assuming a possibility of war breaking out with China. Tensions between China and Taiwan have increased in the last few months with Beijing vocally opposing US arms sales to Taiwan and frequently sending fighter jets inside the island's air defence zone.

Will Never Tolerate Taiwan's Independence: China

In early March, China once again reiterated that Beijing will never tolerate Taiwan's independence. Claiming the issue to be purely a 'domestic matter', the Chinese Defence Ministry said that any foreign interference will not be acceptable, NEXTA reported. It is to be noted that, despite the island's self-government for more than seven decades, Beijing asserts absolute sovereignty over Taiwan. On the other hand, Taipei has strengthened strategic ties with democracies, particularly the United States, to counter Chinese aggression.

China-Taiwan conflict

With the past year seeing a record number of Chinese warplane incursions sent into Taiwan's air defence zone, Pressure between China and Taiwan has been reportedly increasing. Reunification is one of the main issues as China's President Xi Jinping always stressed on "reunification" with Taiwan "must be fulfilled" and has not ruled out the possible use of force to achieve this. Self-ruled Taiwan is viewed as a breakaway province that will eventually be part of China again. However, Taiwan considers itself an independent country, with its own constitution and democratically-elected leaders.

While China could use non-military means such as strengthening economic ties, to further attempt to bring about reunification but in any military confrontation, China's armed forces would dwarf those of Taiwan.

Since China spends more than any country except the US on defence, it could draw on a huge range of capabilities, from naval power to missile technology, aircraft and cyber attacks.

Though much of China's military power is focused elsewhere, there is a huge imbalance between the two sides, for instance in overall terms of active-duty personnel.

(Image: AP)