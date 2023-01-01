Taiwan's Tsai Offers COVID-19 Help To China Amid Massive Surge, Avers 'war Not An Option'

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen has offered to provide assistance to China as it faces a surge in COVID-19 cases. According to a report from CNN news, in her new year's remarks on Sunday, Tsai said that the self-ruled democratic island was willing to offer necessary assistance to China "as needed, so that more people can put the pandemic behind and have a healthy and peaceful new year". However, she did not specify what forms of assistance Taipei would provide.

China abandoned its zero-COVID stance last month, ending snap lockdowns, contact tracing, mandatory testing, and quarantine measures that had severely limited travel in and out of the country. However, this abrupt exit from zero-COVID could lead to nearly one million deaths, according to a new study, with the country facing an unprecedented wave of infections spreading from its major cities into rural areas. China's reversal on its COVID policy has caught citizens and the medical system off guard, with some pharmacies running out of cold and fever medications and hospitals struggling to cope with a sudden jump in infections.

Last week, China also announced that it would drop quarantine requirements for international arrivals and resume outbound travel for Chinese citizens starting on January 8. This move has sparked concern among some overseas governments as China's COVID cases have skyrocketed. In response, countries including the United States, Japan, and South Korea have imposed restrictions on travel from China.

Other remarks by Tsai in her New Year's message

In her new year's message, Tsai also called on Beijing to maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, saying that it was the common responsibility and expectation of the entire region. She stated that "war is not an option to solve problems. Only through dialogue, cooperation, and the common goal of fostering peaceful development and regional stability can we bring security and happiness to more people". China's ruling Communist Party views Taiwan, a democratically governed island of 24 million people, as part of its territory, despite never having controlled it. The party has long vowed to "reunify" the island with the Chinese mainland, by force if necessary. Cross-strait tensions have escalated in the past year, with China lashing out in response to a visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan in August. Following Pelosi's trip, Beijing also launched a series of unprecedented military exercises around the island.