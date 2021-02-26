Taking Coronavirus Vaccine Might Prevent Individual From Entering China: Report

China is barring anyone to enter the country without proof of being COVID-19 negative and the absence of a particular antibody which forms in a patient after taking the coronavirus vaccine, as reported by the South China Morning Post. Even Chinese nationals are being denied entry if they were found to carry that specific antibody. As per the media outlet, China has been insisting on a test for an antibody called immunoglobulin M (IgM) since November. Even Chinese embassies reportedly screen the documents of those willing to travel to the Asian country where COVID-19 had first emerged, over a year ago.

The embassy only issues the green health code through a mobile app to the traveller after everything is checked to be in order. Reportedly, then the individual can board the plane. For the green health code, the traveller is required to produce a negative test for COVID-19 and IgM within 48 hours prior to boarding the plane. China’s exceptionally stringent restrictions against COVID-19 comes months after the country was the first hotspot of the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2. The Chinese authorities were even criticised for not handling the outbreak and allegations emerged of virus emerging in a lab.

WHO Team's Doctor Explains Why COVID Didn't Leak From Wuhan Lab

An Australian doctor who was part of the World Health Organization (WHO) team that visited China’s Wuhan, Dominic Dwyer wrote in a first-person account explaining why the origin of the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2 causing COVID-19 is unlikely to be either the seafood market in the city or leaked from Wuhan lab.

Arguing against major conspiracy theories claiming that the highly-infectious virus was leaked from a lab researching on pathogens, Dwyer described in an article published for The Conversation that when the team of international experts visited the closed market it was easy to see how the virus could have spread there.

The Australian scientist explained why the leak from the Wuhan lab is also “extremely unlikely”. He wrote that the team of international experts sent to Wuhan to investigate the origins of the novel coronavirus visited the lab in the centre of all theories, Wuhan Institute of Virology. After speaking to scientists working there, the experts found no evidence of coronavirus antibodies. The WHO team, as Dwyer explained, looked at the closest virus to SARS-CoV-2 that the researchers were working on in the lab, the virus RaTG13. However, all scientists had a genetic sequence for the virus and they had not been able to grow in culture.

