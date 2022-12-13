Tawang Face-off: China Issues Appeal As Indian Air Force Steps Up Surveillance

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin appealed to both countries to maintain peace and harmony by adhering to relevant agreements and accords. Wenbin's statement follows the face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector on December 9.

"As far as we understand, the current situation on the China-Indian border is generally stable. The two sides have been maintaining open communication on this issue through diplomatic and military channels," Wenbin said.

"We hope that the Indian side and the Chinese side will move on the same direction, and honestly, implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of both countries. Strictly abide by the spirit of the relevant agreements and chords signed by both sides and work together to maintain peace and tranquility in the China-India border area."

Wang, however, declined to provide details of the December 9 clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers at the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector.



IAF closely monitoring LAC along Arunachal Pradesh

The Indian Air Force is closely monitoring the situation along the Line Of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh following an attempt by the Chinese PLA troops last week to "unilaterally change the status quo in the Tawang sector in the border state," people familiar with the matter said.

IAF is also reported to have stepped up overall surveillance in view of the Chinese transgression attempt on December 9. Sources say IAF follows standard operation procedures that include scrambling of fighter jets in case of specific security concerns.



Residents of Tawang furious



Indian nationals in Tawang are infuriated over the recent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops and are ready to fight against China side-by-side with the Indian Army.



"It's China's habit to disturb peace and tranquility but we are confident the Indian Army will protect us. I don't think China will be able to enter Indian territory or acquire a single inch of the Indian side. We stand firmly with the Indian Army and, if needed, we will also join them to fight against the Chinese," a Tawang resident told Republic TV.