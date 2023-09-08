Tech War: Apple Faces Headwinds As China Expands Ban On IPhones In State Agencies

In a tit-for-tat tech battle between the United States and China, Apple finds itself in the crosshairs as reports emerge of the Chinese Government's expanding ban on iPhones and foreign-branded devices for use within certain Government agencies and State-owned companies. This development has sent shockwaves through the tech giant's investors, with concerns that it might just be the beginning of more extensive restrictions on Apple's flagship product in one of its most critical markets.

Investors' apprehension has led to a significant drop in Apple's stock value, causing the company's market capitalization to shrink by nearly $200 billion over the course of two days, as per a report from Axios.

Apple's heavy reliance on China

Apple, renowned for its innovative products and global presence, relies heavily on the Greater China region, contributing more than 19 per cent of its revenue in the latest quarter. Notably, China recently overtook the United States as the largest single market for iPhone shipments.

This move by Beijing to restrict iPhones parallels the United States bans on Chinese tech giants like Huawei and TikTok. Both nations have been striving to increase their technological self-sufficiency to safeguard data flows, intellectual property, and national security.

The political chessboard

The timing of these reports coincides with a high-profile visit by U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, during which she emphasized the United States' commitment to recent export restrictions on advanced semiconductor technology. It is also worth noting that the news comes on the heels of the launch of a new high-end phone by Huawei, reportedly powered by an advanced Chinese-made processor.

The U.S.-China tech battle continues to escalate, impacting not only major corporations but also the global tech landscape. Apple now faces mounting challenges in China, where its products have long been a symbol of technological sophistication and prestige. As the tech war rages on, the consequences for both countries' economies and the global tech industry remain uncertain.