The Dutch Tighten Restrictions On ASML Chip Equipment Exports, Deepening Rift With China

The Dutch government has dealt another blow to China's semiconductor industry by imposing additional restrictions on shipments of ASML's chip-making equipment to the country. Why is this development important? Well, the United States intends to control China's chip ambitions, to ensure Beijing doesn't get an edge over the West.

So, what exactly has happened? According to a report from South China Morning Post, ASML, a leading supplier of semiconductor lithography machines, announced on June 30 that starting from September 1, it will be required to obtain a licence from The Hague to export its most advanced immersion deep ultraviolet (DUV) lithography systems. This decision hasn't gone down well in Beijing.

What has been China's response?

China swiftly responded by condemning the US for 'coercing other countries into imposing technological blockades on China and undermining market rules, international trade, and global supply chain stability'. Mao Ning, spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, expressed China's determination to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests, pledging to closely monitor the situation.

The immediate impact of these updated export controls may be limited as the restricted systems are used for the more advanced chip manufacturing process nodes, such as 7-nanometer and 5-nanometer, which are already challenging for Chinese chip manufacturers due to broader US export controls. However, ASML's lower-end NXT1980i, which is suitable for 10-nanometer chips, is still permitted for sale to China. However, this move is an additional precautionary measure. While the latest ban did not come as a complete surprise, as ASML had hinted at potential export restrictions on advanced chip-making equipment in March, it signifies that Beijing's diplomatic efforts have not been successful.

Netherlands believes that exports controls are necessary

Liesje Schreinemacher, the Dutch foreign trade minister, had earlier stated that the expansion of export controls was necessary for national and international security, without specifically naming any target country. Chinese officials had since then made various attempts to dissuade the Netherlands from tightening its export restrictions. Mao, the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, urged the Netherlands to avoid abusing export control regimes, and work towards protecting the shared interests of both countries and their respective companies.

The ongoing restrictions on semiconductor equipment exports underscore the escalating tensions between the West and China in the high-tech industry. As China aims to enhance its domestic chip production capabilities, it continues to face challenges due to increasingly stringent controls imposed by key technology suppliers like the Netherlands and the United States.