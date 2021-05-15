Tibetans In China's Lhasa Barred From Certain Religious Practices During Holy Month

As China continues its clampdown on religious minorities, Tibetans in the Chinese city of Lhasa have been instructed to restrict certain religious practices during their holy month calls ‘Saga Dawa.’ As per the Phayul report, China’s latest move to curb the religious freedom of the Buddhist population was notified in a circular sent by the Lhasa City Buddhist Association on May 9 ahead of the fourth month of the Tibetan calendar that began on May 12 and is considered sacred by the community.

As per the news agency ANI, the reason for the order is veiled on the risk of spreading COVID-19. However, the Lobby and activist group International Campaign for Tibet (ICT) believes that the main aim is to further restrict Tibetans from their religious practices.

The US-based group said, “While coronavirus prevention measures are valid as the pandemic continues to afflict the world, the Lhasa authorities seem to be using them as a pretext to continue reducing space for Tibetan Buddhists to practice their faith during this holy month.”

The constitution of the people’s Republic of China (PRC) states that all citizens “enjoy the freedom of religious belief," however, it limits protections for religious practice to "normal religious activities," without defining "normal," according to the 2020 Report on International Religious Freedom released by the US State Department earlier this week. The report also said that the constitution which cites the Chinese Communist Party’s leadership is a way to allow citizens to take part in officially approved religious practices and stipulate religious activity "must not harm national security."

Religious freedom in China ‘deteriorating’

Meanwhile, United States has lambasted Xi Jinping-led government in China and Imran Khan-led government in Pakistan over the appalling condition of religious freedom among ethnic minorities. The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) said in its report, “In 2019, religious freedom conditions in China continued to deteriorate. The Chinese government has created a high-tech surveillance state, utilizing facial recognition and artificial intelligence to monitor religious minorities.”

The commission also cited independent expert findings to state that up to 1.8 million Uyghurs and other Muslim minority community members are detained in over 1,300 concentration camps in Xinjiang. The camps increasingly converted from reeducation to forced labour, the report states.

The report says, “Independent experts estimate that between 900,000 and 1.8 million Uighur, Kazakh, Kyrgyz, and other Muslims have been detained in more than 1,300 concentration camps in Xinjiang—an estimate revised upward since the previous reporting period. Individuals have been sent to the camps for wearing long beards, refusing alcohol, or other behaviours authorities deem to be signs of “religious extremism.”

Image credits: AP