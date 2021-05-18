Titanic Replica Is Being Built In China To Keep The 'unsinkable' Ship's Memories Alive

The Titanic is being brought back from the deep, more than a century after its ill-fated accident which left over 1,500 passengers dead, at a landlocked Chinese theme park. According to the Philippine Star media outlet, Chinese investor Su Shaojun several years ago had announced that he would finance the life-sized replica of the luxury ship, which was branded as “the unsinkable”. Shaojun had said that he was motivated to finance the 260-metre-long duplicate to keep memories of the Titanic alive.

The luxury ship, which is still under construction, will be the star attraction in the Romandisea theme park located in China's Sichuan province. Till now, it has taken 23,000 tons of steel, more than a hundred workers and a hefty $153.5 million to construct the ship. Once completed, tourists can spend one night on the ship and enjoy the “five-star cruise service” for just $150 or 2,000 yuan.

Titanic replica will keep story of ship alive

Shaojun reportedly said that with a functioning steam engine, guests can feel that they are really at sea. The Chinese investor, who sold his energy industry assets to invest in the Titanic, hopes that as many as five million annual visitors will come to see the replica ship. He also revealed that everything from the dining room to the luxury cabins and even the door handles is styled on the original Titanic.

Previously, the Titanic project was criticized by some who say it is insensitive to turn a tragedy in which people lost their lives into an amusement park attraction. However, David Scott-Beddard of the society told DW media outlet, that Shaojun and his team assured members that the concerns would be taken into consideration. David said that it will be interesting to see the level of authenticity adopted when the ship is complete. He even added that like many other Titanic enthusiasts, he hopes that the project will keep the story of the ship and the memories of those who perished in the disaster alive.

(Images: @RomandiseaT2/Twitter)