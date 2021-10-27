Tokyo: Over 50 Activists Protest China's Human Rights Abuse Against Minorities

On Wednesday, more than 50 activists from various backgrounds protested for an hour outside the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo, urging Japan and the international community to hold China accountable for human rights violations in Xinjiang, Tibet, Hong Kong, and Inner Mongolia. The activists demonstrated under the banner of 100 Days to the "#GenocideOlympics," highlighting the Chinese authorities' suppression of democratic voices in Hong Kong and urging the international community to boycott the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022, reported news agency ANI. The demonstrators also spoke out against Chinese atrocities committed against the country's minority ethnic groups, as well as "dangerously aggressive" military manoeuvres in the Taiwan Strait. The demonstration follows opinion polls in Japan, which found that over 90% of Japanese people have a negative view of China.

It is significant to mention here that China and its acts are rarely a part of the political discourse in general elections in the country, but in the run-up to forthcoming elections, China and its actions have become a part of the debate. These differences, as well as public opinion, have risen to the fore just months before Japan and China celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations. This reflects Japanese society's strong concern about China's behaviour both within the country and in relation to its neighbours. Notably, members of the Japanese parliament are likely to consider the approval of a resolution criticising China for its "genocide" in ethnic minority territories in a bid to send a strong message to Beijing.

Protest in Greece against 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

Earlier on October 18, activists in Greece unfurled Tibetan flags and a banner at the flame-lighting ceremony for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The banner read, "No Genocide Games." The activists raised flags and a banner during an event in Olympia which was attended by International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach and many other dignitaries, including Chinese officials, according to a report by the Bangkok Post. The incident occurred a day after three Tibet activists staged a protest at the Acropolis in Athens calling for a boycott of next year's Olympics. These events underline the challenges China will be facing, as it readies to host the Olympics since the Beijing Summer Games in 2008, reported Thailand's daily.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: ANI/Twitter/@Kafka