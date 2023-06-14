Too Big? Go Home. Chinese Airline Sparks Backlash For 'overweight' Policy

Why you're reading this: Chinese airline carrier Hainan Airlines has gone viral for the wrong reasons, sparking outrage on social media and infuriating body-positive activists.

3 things you need to know

China's Hainan Airlines rolled out a new policy for its cabin crew.

It introduced a "weight reference standard”.

The move has triggered a massive backlash on the internet.

What is the weight reference standard?

Hainan Airlines’ weight reference standard might be the worst nightmare for its existing flight attendants and those who aspire to join the aviation industry. According to Global Times, those who weigh more than the required standard will face suspension from their job responsibilities. The policy was announced earlier this month and stated that the weight requirement will be calculated on the basis of the flight attendant's height. For example, an employee who is 1.58 metres (5ft 2in) tall will have to weigh around 48kg (7st 6lbs).

What happens if you exceed the weight limit?

It depends. Those who weigh 5% more than the suitable figure will be monitored and reviewed. However, weighing 10% or more above the standard will be enough for a suspension and the implementation of the company's so-called “weight reduction plan”. Both male and female flight attendants fall under this policy.

What is the internet's take on it?

Chinese users on the social media platform Weibo are not happy with it. They have made it clear that they would rather be attended by a cabin crew member who is good at their job, instead of the one who is the perfect size. “I just need the flight attendant to be fully qualified in professional knowledge, well-practiced in safety procedures, and wear the most suitable shoes and clothes for emergencies. Her weight is none of my business,” said one user.

How is the airline justifying the move?

Hainan Airlines argued that the policy represents how the company prioritises a healthy lifestyle and a strong professional persona. “This is intended to advocate healthy living habits and maintain a good professional image and healthy physique by anchoring the reference target, rather than passively waiting for individual crew members’ physique to change significantly and then affect safety service work," the carrier told CNN.

What all is changing high up in the air?

A lot actually. Several airlines have come up with new policies on the physical appearance of their flight attendants. While some have garnered plaudits, others have sparked intense discussions. Last September, Virgin Atlantic helped its staff break free from gendered uniforms and allowed them to wear what "best suits them" and their identity.

The same year, British Airways also gave its crew the option to pick their own make-up or accessories during flight operations. The latest carrier in the saga is Australia's Qantas Airways, which announced this year that its employees are free to skip makeup, long heels, and short hair if they wish to.