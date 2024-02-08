English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 12:56 IST

Top Chinese Diplomat Says Support Of Pacific Nations With Policing Should Not Alarm Australia

Xiao Qian, aimed to alleviate concerns by emphasising that China's heightened engagement in the Pacific should not be a source of worry for Australia.

Digital Desk
A China-Australia war is a fallacy: Xiao Qian
A China-Australia war is a fallacy: Xiao Qian | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

On Wednesday, Jan 17 China's ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian, aimed to alleviate concerns by emphasising that China's heightened engagement in the Pacific, particularly in law enforcement initiatives, should not be a source of worry for Australia. During his first press conference of the year in Canberra, Xiao asserted that there is no need for Australia to be apprehensive about China's motives in the region.

“Pacific Islands countries is an area where China and Australia can cooperate and can contribute together instead of asking them to choose between the two," Xiao said. “What China has been doing is to help them to for their social stability, economic development and for bilateral trade relations." Concerns of China's encroachment in the South Pacific had escalated last year when the Solomon Islands signed a security pact with China, raising fears of a military buildup in the region.

Advertisement

“We're not seeking military strategies, we're not seeking military purposes, and there's no need for any so-called anxiety on the part of Australia,” Xiao said.

Addressing Nauru's decision on Tuesday to switch diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China, Xiao said it was a sovereign choice by Nauru and would not impact Australia's relations with the small island nation.

Advertisement

“The relation between China and Nauru is a reflection of the overwhelming, increasing consensus in the international community that in this world, there's only one China, and Taiwan is part of China." Regarding Australia-China relations, Xiao acknowledged that ties had stabilised after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's visit to Beijing in November, marking the first by an Australian leader in seven years and the lifting of trade blocks imposed in 2020 on a raft of Australian exports.

He expressed China's desire to continue the good momentum' in further improving the relationship, while also highlighting the need for collaboration in the defence sector.

Advertisement

“The defence relationship between our two countries is an area really we need to put more inputs and work harder on, Xiao said. ”This is an area it's so important to the mutual trust and confidence between our two countries and two peoples. If you can have trust between two militaries, you do have real trust." Xiao added that China had lodged a diplomatic protest with Australia over its congratulations to Taiwan, which China claims as its own, over the election of a new president. 

(PTI Inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 12:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

15 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

3 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

6 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

6 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

6 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

10 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Karnataka Tax Protest Devoid Of Merit: FM Sitharaman Exposes Cong's Lies

    India News16 minutes ago

  2. When Bollywood Went All Romantic With Proposals

    Web Stories21 minutes ago

  3. Police Initiate Probe in CGPSC Recruitment 'Scam' During Congress Rule

    India News24 minutes ago

  4. Real Story Of Heeramandi That Explores The Life Of Courtesans

    Entertainment25 minutes ago

  5. Mumbai Open: Shrivalli goes down fighting

    Sports 27 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement