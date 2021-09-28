UN Security Council: Chinese Envoy Reaffirms China's Commitment To Bring CTBT Into Force

On Monday, September 27, Chinese envoy Zhang Jun stated that China will continue to make an effort to bring the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) into force. Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, said that the CTBT is a significant step forward in humanity's efforts to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons. He also said that the CTBT has made substantial contributions to reducing the nuclear weapons race, decreasing the risk of nuclear war, and sustaining world peace and security in the last 25 years since it was opened for signature, according to the news agency Xinhua. Speaking at the UN Security Council, the Chinese ambassador said that this treaty has become a crucial pillar of international nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation architecture. The importance of the CTBT is highlighted by the volatile and demanding dynamics of international strategic security and stability that the world is witnessing today, he added.

Jun also urged the international community to continue to advocate for the entire prohibition and destruction of nuclear weapons, as well as allowing the idea of a nuclear test ban to develop traction among people. He stated that nuclear-weapon states should stick to their commitments to halt nuclear testing, reduce the weight of nuclear weapons in their national security strategies, and resolve not to use nuclear weapons first. He believes that the international arms control regime must be preserved, and also advocated for more robust institutional measures for the treaty's entry into force. There is also a need to accelerate preparations for the CTBT's implementation and reinforce a strong foundation of capacity to bring it into effect, he said as reported by Xinhua.

UNGA adopted CTBT in September 1996

Jun claimed that China was one of the first signatories of the CTBT, and it has carried out the least nuclear tests in comparison to other nuclear-weapon states. Since declaring a nuclear test ban in 1996, the Chinese government has strictly adhered to it and has never wavered in its support for the treaty at the political level, he said, adding that China will continue to be steadfast in its commitment to multilateralism, world peace and security, and the international nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation framework, reported Xinhua. It should be mentioned here that the CTBT was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on September 10, 1996, but it has not come into force as eight specific nations are yet to ratify the treaty.

Image: Twitter/ @ Chinese Mission to UN