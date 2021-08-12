UN Security Council Not 'suitable Place' To Discuss South China Sea Issue: China

Faced with scathing criticism from the USA for its unsubstantiated claim over the South China Sea at a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting, China said that the United Nations is not a “suitable place” to discuss the contentious issue.

Earlier this week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken attended an open a debate focused on maritime security at the United Nations wherein he accused Beijing of making military advances to support its “unlawful claims” over the contested region. In response to the same, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has said that that the US was making “unreasonable accusations” that the Chinese representative had already refuted.

The meet held under India’s presidency saw China and US trading barbs over the South China Sea issue. China’s Deputy Permanent Representative Dai Bing in his address hit out at the US asserting that it was not qualified to speak on the South China Sea issue. A war of words escalated after Blinken asserted that it is the responsibility of all countries to follow agreed rules to peacefully settle maritime disputes.

“The United States just mentioned the South China Sea issue, and China firmly opposes this act. At present, with the joint efforts of China and ASEAN countries, the situation in the South China Sea remains generally stable. All countries enjoy the freedom of navigation and overflight in accordance with international law,’ Dai said.

US slams China at UNSC

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that maritime security is in "danger" in the South China Sea. He expressed concerns over Beijing's “provocative actions" that intimidated other states while unlawfully expanding its maritime resources. Furthermore, Blinken asserted that the freedom of navigation and overflight, and the unimpeded flow of lawful maritime commerce, is crucial to global stability and security, and prosperity, of all nations.

Speaking virtually at UNSC’s open debate, the top American official pointed out critical areas where maritime rules and principles remained under threat. "We have seen dangerous encounters between vessels at the South China Sea and provocative actions to advance unlawful maritime claims," the US Secretary of State said. The meet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marked the first time when maritime security, related threats, and coordinated actions, were discussed at such a high-level platform.

Image: AP