Uncertain Zero- COVID Policy Pushes Businesses To ‘tipping Point’ In China: Report

Amid the stringent COVID-19 lockdown norms in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou and several other manufacturing hubs of the country, the British Chamber of Commerce in China noted the restrictions have already led the business sentiment to reach its ‘tipping point’. The chamber, in its latest position paper, stated that the foreign business sentiment in China has been facing uncertainty due to the Communist government's zero-covid policy. As per the zero-tolerance policy on Coronavirus, no vehicles or people will be allowed to exit from the infection area or factory during the lockdown. It said the restrictions have already dented the image of China-- with foreign investors now losing confidence and the country facing a massive brain drain.

The British Chamber has released its Position Paper 2022, setting out the regulatory challenges faced by British businesses in China and calling for steps to be taken to improve optimism in the business environment. https://t.co/HD5TwjoCvQ — British Chamber of Commerce in China (@BritChamChina) May 31, 2022

"COVID-19 outbreaks continue to disrupt business operations and day to day life, and China’s borders have been all but closed for most travel since March 2020. Therefore, it is unsurprising that hiring challenges and talent development is one of the key issues facing British businesses," it said in the report. "The lack of clarity and communication in regards to various policies, goals and processes is perhaps the most significant cause for concerns," added the report. Meanwhile, Chamber Chairman Julian MacCormac's appreciated the recent decisions taken by the Chinese government in favour of business establishments. He, however, added that the chamber was still waiting to see the actual results on the ground while also looking for long-term certainty.

Shanghai to reopen from June 1

"There remains a big question around what will the current policies and control measures mean for businesses over coming months in China. It’s still early days very much when it comes to what it means in practice on the ground. We are only seeing the reopening of Shanghai and the resumption of commercial activities in Beijing," he said. It is worth mentioning China has been enforcing strict measures ever since it has reported a few cases of the lethal virus. On Monday, Shanghai authorities said they will take some major steps from Wednesday, June 1, toward reopening China’s largest city after a two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has throttled the national economy and largely bottled up millions of people in their homes.

Image: AP