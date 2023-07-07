Urumqi Massacre: Protesters Gather Outside Chinese Embassy In Various Countries

Stop Uyghur Genocide members held a demonstration outside the Chinese Embassy to mark the 14th anniversary of the Urumqi Massacre. The UK-based campaign has been initiated to defend Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims in China. The members of the group have condemned China for its continued harassment and torture of Uyghur Muslims.

The reasons behind these demonstrations are: the Chinese government embarked on a campaign of terror characterised by extrajudicial arrests, enforced disappearances, public violence, and the establishment of a pervasive surveillance system compromising checkpoints and cameras.

Stop Uyghur Genocide protests in the UK

Taking to Twitter, On July 5, the group expressed its solidarity with the victims and wrote, "The tragic events that unfolded during the Urumqi Massacre 14 years ago were a turning point leading to the extensive victimisation of the Uyghur community and CCP's implementation of its genocidal policies,"

Further, the executive director of Stop Uyghur Genocide, Rahima Mahmut said, " Today marks the 14th anniversary of the tragic events in Urumqi, where the Chinese government responded to peaceful protests with a heavy-handed crackdown involving the use of police, military forces, and live ammunition."

Further, she added, "Today, we witness the devastating consequences of the indifference of the international community despite our pleas for help. It is crucial for governments across the globe to listen to our appeals and swiftly implement measures to protect the Uyghur population from the grave atrocities of genocide and humanity."

Protests against China's violence on the Uyghur community in other countries

Apart from the UK, Muslims in Bangladesh and Austria have also conducted protests against the violence. The demonstration has been organised to mark the Urumqi massacre which took place on July 5, 2009, and to raise their voice against the ongoing genocide in East Turkestan in the Xinjiang province of China. According to local media reports, "About 200 people died and 1,700 were injured in three days of violence between ethnic minority Uyghurs and Han Chinese that began on July 5, 2009, in Xinjiang's largest city, Urumqi (in Chinese, Wulumuqi)."



Bangladesh

The Muslim community in Dhaka have protested against the Chinese government's oppression of Uyghurs. More than 350 demonstrators have carried banners, placards and festooned with slogans in Bangla and English highlighting the plight of Uyghur Muslims. They have also denounced China for imprisoning lakhs of Uyghur Muslims.

Austria

The Uyghur community in Austria also gathered in front of the Chinese Embassy in Vienna demanding an end to the persecution of Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslim communities in Beijing, reported Voices Against Autocracy (VAA). As per the VAA reports, many of these Uyghurs have lost their loved ones in the massacre. The protests were led by the president of the Uyghur community in Austria, Mevlan Dilshat. Uyghurs from various provinces of the country participated in the protest in huge numbers.

