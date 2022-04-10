US Admiral Says China Set Up Military Bases On 3 South China Sea Islands: Report

China has established three military outposts on islands in the South China Sea, equipping and arming them with anti-ship and anti-air missile systems, lasers as well as jammer devices, and further deploying fighter aircraft, posing a possible threat to the neighbouring countries, The Associated Press reported.

According to The Singapore Post, the United States Indo-Pacific commander Admiral John C Aquilino provided the information by saying, "China has upgraded fully their potentialities and the expansion of military equipment is definitely undermining the region".

Aquilino went on to say that while the building of military installations with missile armaments, aircraft hangars, military devices, and facilities on "Mischief Reef, Subi Reef, as well as Fiery Cross appears to be complete", it remains to be seen whether China will continue to build military bases in the surrounding areas.

According to an ANI report, the military installations on the islands pose a threat to all other countries with interests in the region, as well as all international sea and airspace in the vicinity.

US claims China installed anti-ship systems in disputed South China Sea

In the last two decades, Chinese aggressiveness in the South China Sea has increased dramatically. Earlier in the month of March, Aquilino had flagged similar concerns during an interview with The Associated Press. He claimed China had installed anti-ship and anti-aircraft missile systems in the disputed South China Sea.

The deployment of military equipment occurred despite several promises from Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Admiral asserted in the interview. Xi Jinping has previously stated that Beijing would not turn the manmade islands in disputed waters into military outposts, he added. As per media reports, China has been showing its military strength, he claimed, and the actions were part of it.

Aquilino said in the interview with The Associated Press, using the initials of China's formal name, “I think over the past 20 years we have witnessed the largest military buildup since World War II by the PRC." Indicating China, he continued that they have enhanced all of their capabilities and that accumulation of weaponisation is disruptive to the area. Admiral Aquilino, on the other hand, said that the Chinese government has raised its defence spending in order to match the US defence capabilities.

(With inputs from AP, Image: @US_Navy/Twitter/AP)