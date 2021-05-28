US Backing Indo-Pacific Strategy Will Lead To 'chaos' And 'division', Says China

As tensions continue to soar between the United States and China over a range of issues, the Chinese military on May 27 denounced US President Joe Biden administration for upholding his predecessor Donald Trump era’s “Indo-pacific strategy.” As per reports, the Chinese military said that the US should not form “cliques” or provoke a “new cold war”. Senior Colonel Tan Kefei, the spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of National Defence, said at an online press conference that 'No strategy should instigate countries to establish selective and exclusive military alliances, to gang up or to create the ‘new Cold War’ featuring bloc confrontation.'

Tan’s remarks came as a response to a question about Biden continuing to promote the “Indo-Pacific strategy” that was initially formulated by Trump against China. Further, China’s criticism for the US administration came just a week after America’s Navy guided-missile destroyer sailed through the Taiwan Strait on May 19 which has irked China has it claims the self-ruled democratic island, Taiwan.

US Navy’s move prompted the Chinese navy to rush its own ships to pursue the American warship. In addition to that, without mentioning the Quadrilateral alliance or Quad of the US, Japan, Australia and India, Tan accused Washington of forming cliques. In recent weeks, the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s attacks on the four-nation alliance have grown more evident and termed Quad as an exclusive clique portraying China as a challenge and promoting discord between Beijing and other regional nations.

"No strategy should harm the welfare of people in regional countries, or put them in a dangerous situation. Seeking one's own selfish interests and unilateral absolute security will only do harm to others and lose their support," he was quoted as saying by the Chinese military online.

China Protests US’ Latest Passage Through Taiwan Strait

Earlier, US Navy’s passage immediately drew a flack from China and Beijing accused Wahington of provocation and threatening peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait after a US warship sailed through the sensitive waterway. On Wednesday, China protested the latest passage by the US Navy and said that the actions send “wrong signals” to Taiwan independence forces. A spokesman for China's Eastern Theatre Command Col. Zhang Chunhui also added that the US’ latest move is endangering peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Chunhui said, “The US actions send the wrong signals to Taiwan independence forces, deliberately disrupting the regional situation and endangering peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait”. He added that Chinese forces tracked and monitored the ship and “strictly guarded against all threats and provocations”.

