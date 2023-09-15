US Believes China Defence Minister Li Shangfu Being Investigated By Beijing

The U.S. government has indicated that Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu is currently under investigation, adding to the signs of unrest within China's military and foreign policy leadership. According to a report from the Financial Times, U.S. officials, along with sources briefed on intelligence matters, have reported that Li has been removed from his responsibilities as defense minister, a move that has raised eyebrows and intensified speculation about the ongoing political dynamics within the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Li Shangfu has been conspicuously absent from public view for over two weeks, and his apparent sidelining follows the removal of the top two generals at the People's Liberation Army Rocket Force just two months ago. This particular branch of the Chinese military oversees the nation's growing arsenal of long-range missiles and nuclear weapons.

Will Li share Qin Gang's fate?

While the investigation into Li's actions and circumstances remains shrouded in secrecy, the sudden and unexplained disappearance of high-ranking Chinese officials has become a recurring theme. Qin Gang, the former Chinese foreign minister, also vanished from official events earlier this year before being ousted from his position.

The Biden administration has refrained from commenting on the matter, and the Chinese embassy in the U.S. has reportedly declined to provide any details. However, recent reports from Vietnamese officials suggest that Li canceled a meeting due to a "health condition," mirroring previous explanations offered by the Chinese government for the absences of high-profile officials.

Here is what else you need to know

Li Shangfu's history with the U.S. adds another layer of complexity to the situation. In 2018, the Trump administration imposed sanctions on Li related to China's procurement of Russian weapons when he led the PLA's main department for weapons development. These sanctions have remained a point of contention, preventing any meetings between U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Li and further straining already tense military relations between the two nations.

President Xi's cabinet lineup is now resembling Agatha Christie's novel And Then There Were None. First, Foreign Minister Qin Gang goes missing, then the Rocket Force commanders go missing, and now Defense Minister Li Shangfu hasn't been seen in public for two weeks. Who's going… — ラーム・エマニュエル駐日米国大使 (@USAmbJapan) September 8, 2023

As Shakespeare wrote in Hamlet, “Something is rotten in the state of Denmark.” 1st: Defense Minister Li Shangfu hasn’t been seen or heard from in 3 weeks. 2nd: He was a no-show for his trip to Vietnam. Now: He’s absent from his scheduled meeting with the Singaporean Chief of Navy… — ラーム・エマニュエル駐日米国大使 (@USAmbJapan) September 15, 2023

In a curious twist, U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel recently made a cryptic reference, comparing China's government to Agatha Christie's novel "And Then There Were None," fueling speculation and intrigue around Li Shangfu's situation and the broader dynamics at play within the Chinese leadership. While the details remain elusive, the developments involving Li and other high-ranking officials highlight a growing air of uncertainty within the upper echelons of China's ruling party. Observers are keen to understand the implications of these shifts within China's elite circles for its foreign and domestic policies.