US Calls For Detained Wuhan Citizen Journalist Zhang Zhan's 'immediate Release'

After a Chinese court sentenced citizen journalist Zhang Zhan to four years in jail, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemned Beijing for the “sham conviction” and called for her release. In a statement, Pompeo said that the United States “strongly condemns” China for the sham prosecution of Zhang. While responding to her prison sentence, Pompeo added that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has shown once again that it will do whatever it takes to silence those who question its official line.

Zhang was arrested in May for reporting on COVID-19 handling in the initial days of the outbreak and criticising the authorities for shortcomings. While last month she was charged with alleged dissemination of false information and on Monday she was handed a four-year jail term by Shanghai Pudong New Area People’s Court for "provoking trouble and picking quarrels". Following her sentence, the top US official called on the Chinese government to release the 37-year-old citizen journalist “immediately and unconditionally.

Pompeo added, “Lying is a feature, not a bug of authoritarian regimes. The CCP restricted and manipulated information about the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan from the start and brutally silenced other brave truth-tellers, such as Dr Li Wenliang, Chen Qiushi, and Fang Bin”.

Further, he said that the world relied on uncensored coverage of citizen journalists like Zhang to understand the true situation regarding the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan and the brutal measures implemented to stop its spread. Pompeo added that Zhang’s “hasty trial” to which foreign observers were denied access, shows how "fearful the CCP is of Chinese citizens" who speak the truth. He also went on to say that the Chinese government’s fear of transparency and its ongoing repression of fundamental freedoms are a sign of weakness, not strength, and a threat to all of us.

"The United States will always support the right of Chinese citizens to express themselves freely and peacefully," said Pompeo.

In the face of the Chinese Communist Party's lies, Chinese citizen journalist Zhang Zhan’s uncensored reports from Wuhan gave the world a much-needed window into the outbreak of COVID-19. She should be celebrated for her courage – not imprisoned for it. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) December 29, 2020

EU External Action Service demand Zhang’s release

Zhang was one of several citizen journalists whose first-hand accounts from when the deadly virus first emerged nearly a year ago painted a more dire picture of the early outbreak than the Chinese government’s official narrative. Apart from the United States, the European Union External Action Service (EEAS) also demanded Beijing to free Zhang. The spokesperson of the EEAS said that the restrictions on freedom of expression, on access to information, and intimidation and surveillance of journalists, as well as detentions, trails, and sentencing of human rights defenders, lawyers, and intellectuals in China continue to be a source of great concern.

Zhang is not the first individual in China who became a victim of the state-sponsored crackdown in order to stop information flow on the COVID-19 outbreak. Several people since the start of the pandemic have been detained or jailed in China for their efforts to expose the poor handling of the authorities.

(With inputs from ANI)

