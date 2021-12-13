US-China Had 'very Good Year' In Terms Of Climate Change Cooperation, Says American Envoy

The United States (US) and China had a successful year in terms of climate change cooperation, according to the top US ambassador in China. AP reported citing the official that, Washington is still pressuring Beijing to adopt more ambitious carbon reduction targets. China, the world's greatest energy consumer and producer and consumer of coal, emits the highest carbon dioxide of any country, at 27%.

According to American Embassy's official David Meale, China's actions on coal will be critical in determining whether the world can fulfil the 2015 Paris climate agreement's goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) by the end of the century. However, he added that China has shown no intention of speeding up its deadline to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2060 (ten years later than many other countries).

AP reported, Meale stated, citing climate envoys John Kerry and Xie Zhenhua's relationship and regular communication, “It has been a very good year for our collaboration."

US-China agreement to work more together to reduce emissions this decade

China has hinted that collaboration on climate change will also link to other concerns between the two countries. Meale, on the other hand, referenced the United States-China agreement to work more together to reduce emissions this decade. This goal of theirs was reached last month at COP26 in Glasgow, as evidence of China's willingness to engage. Despite the fact that Washington and Beijing disagree on many issues, this is one area where both the nations are cooperating quite productively, according to Meale.

In a speech to the United Nations this year, Chinese President Xi Jinping stated that China would not build any new coal-fired power facilities outside of China. However, it now appears that China will proceed with the plants for which contracts have already been signed, and it is unclear whether Chinese banks will continue to finance similar projects in the future, according to US diplomats.

Moreover, Xi Jinping's vow had no effect on domestic developments, as China has proceeded to build coal-fired power facilities at a rapid rate within the country. With the increased use of solar and wind power, in last few months, China had reduced its reliance on coal as a proportion of energy output from more than 70% to roughly 57%. However, in recent months, the country has again increased coal production to ensure a continuous supply for winter heating, according to media reports.

