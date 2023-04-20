US-China Relations: CCP Official Liu Jianchao Meets US Ambassador Nicholas Burns

A high-ranking official from the Chinese Communist Party, Liu Jianchao, who heads the party's Central Committee's International Department and is a seasoned diplomat, has met with Nicholas Burns, the US ambassador to Beijing. This marks the highest-level known interaction between Chinese and American officials since the "spy balloon" incident earlier this year. The meeting, which took place at the invitation of the US, involved discussions on US-China relations, as well as international and regional issues, according to a brief statement from the department, as reported South China Morning Post.

Tensions between China and the United States have resulted in a communication freeze following the American decision to shoot down the Chinese balloon in US airspace in February. The US claimed the balloon was used for surveillance purposes, while China maintained it was for weather monitoring. As a result, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had to postpone his planned trip to China, with only limited lower-level contact resuming in the past month. The incident has further strained relations between the two countries, adding to the ongoing challenges in their diplomatic interactions.

Are diplomatic relations between US and China going back to normal?

Representatives from the Chinese Ministry of Commerce and the US Department of Commerce held a meeting in Beijing last week to discuss economic and trade relations, as well, as ways to enhance communication and cooperation. In late March, Rick Waters, the deputy assistant secretary of state, made a visit to mainland China, becoming the highest-ranking US diplomat to do so since December. Waters met with officials from the Chinese foreign ministry's North America and Oceania division, signaling a potential thaw in diplomatic interactions between the two nations.

Rick Waters' visit to mainland China has sparked speculation about the potential restoration of normal communication between the two countries. However, the Chinese foreign ministry appeared to downplay his presence, stating that the visit was related to matters concerning the US embassy in Beijing.