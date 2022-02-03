Raising objections to China's nefarious and provocative practices while speaking up for India's 'sovereignty', On February 3 the United States' Foreign Relations Committee member James Risch pointed out to the appointed torch bearer at Beijing Winter Olympics. Reports suggest that Beijing has chosen People's Liberation Army (PLA) regimental commander Qi Fabao for the three-day torch relay.

Condemning the Xi Jinping-led regime for having inducted the aforesaid soldier, the US Senator from Idaho deemed the act as 'shameful'. He mentioned the Galwan clash with India and atrocities inflicted on Uyghur Muslims by the Chinese Army and how the ceremonial torch bearing act glorified Beijing's ill motives.

Taking to Twitter, Risch indicated the strengthening of India-US ties and reaffirmed its stance against Uyghurs' oppression. The top US official stated, "It's shameful that Beijing chose a torchbearer for the Olympics 2022 who's part of the military command that attacked India in 2020 and is implementing #genocide against the #Uyghurs. The U.S. will cont. to support #Uyghur freedoms & the sovereignty of India.

In fact, the torchbearer was one of the commanding officers who was involved in the India-China clashes at Ladakh's Galwan Valley in 2020. Reports suggest that Fabao was grievously hurt during the face-off and the show at Beijing was an attempt to honour and redeem PLA sacrifices. The same was glorified by the Chinese state-affiliated media house Global TImes who projected Fabao as a 'hero' for skirmishes with the Indian Army. In December, the PLA commander even appeared on a news channel to iterate that he is 'ready to return to the battlefield and fight again'.

China fabricated PLA's fatalities in Galwan Valley clash with India

Almost two years since the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley, it has come to the fore in a report that China's losses were more than what was confirmed by Beijing. Following the mass brawl and ambush on Indian forces in the month of June 2020, while India saw 20 of its soldiers martyred, China, after months of denial, pegged the number of its dead soldiers at 4.

Evidence provided by a group of researchers, which The Klaxon has independently built on, appears to support claims that China’s casualties extended well beyond the four soldiers named by Beijing.

“A lot of facts about what really happened, what led to the skirmish, have been hidden by Beijing,” the report of The Klaxon states. “What was told by (China) to the world were mostly fabricated stories. Many blogs and pages have been culled by (Chinese authorities) but digital archives of mainland China reveal a different story,” the report further adds.