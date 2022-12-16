US Consulates In China Cut Most Services As COVID-19 Infections Surge Across Country

US consulates have suspended most of their services across China citing the COVID-19 surge in the country. Only the US embassy in Beijing and consulate in Shanghai have offered limited services to passport and emergency consular services while other consulates in Guangzhou, Shenyang and Wuhan will only cater to emergency consular services “until further notice”, the US mission to China announced on Twitter on Thursday. The announcement said the suspension was because of the “operational impacts caused by the surge of COVID-19 infections across China”. Visa services have been halted except for a few previously scheduled services in Shanghai. Regular visa appointments at all locations had been cancelled, and applicants must reschedule their appointments, it said.

Update from U.S. Mission China Consular Services for December 15, 2022

China is currently seeing an unprecedented wave of COVID-19 infections, especially after Chinese Premier XI Jinping was forced to deviate last week from the country’s stringent zero-COVID policy following mass protests across the country. Most lockdowns have been lifted along with the removal of testing posts and reopening of public venues, the Chinese population, even though free from the strict regulations, stands at a risk of being infected from coronavirus. As mandatory mass testing has been called off, the exact number of coronavirus cases in the country cannot be determined.

Deviation from zero-COVID policy leading to an explosion of cases?

Businesses and institutions have confirmed staff shortages as employees take sick leave amidst the explosion of cases, especially in the major cities of Beijing and Shanghai, reported the South China Morning Post. People with asymptomatic and mild cases have been encouraged to quarantine at home, and rapid antigen test kits and medication are in high demand. China’s public health infrastructure is expected to come under pressure. An official said last week that China had 10 intensive care unit (ICU) beds per 100,000 people compared to nearly 35 in the US.

In an earlier forecast based on Chinese vaccination rates in March, scientists from Fudan University estimated that Omicron variants would cause 1.6 million deaths if COVID-19 restrictions were lifted. British health risk analysis firm Airfinity estimated that up to 2.1 million lives would be at risk because of low vaccination and booster rates among the elderly. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington also expected "a major death toll among the 80-plus population in China". The vaccination rate among elderly Chinese is low. Only 68.7 percent of people over 60 have had three doses of a Covid-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, only 76.6 per cent of those aged 80 and above have received at least one shot, and only 40 per cent have received a booster dose, reported SCMP.