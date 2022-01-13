US Dismisses Beijing’s Claim Of ‘historical Rights’ To South China Sea

On January 12, the United States' government stepped up its citicism of China's South China Sea territorial claims, producing a report that considers "historical rights" to be meaningless. The US State Department stated in its report titled Limits in the Seas that they "gravely undermine the rule of law in the oceans," citing the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (Unclos) and an international judgement invalidating most of China's claims in the South China Sea.

The report comes amid continued tensions between China and rival claimants in the South and East China seas, and it comes on the heels of reports in Japanese media that Japanese warships had performed freedom of navigation patrols near the disputed Spratly Islands in an attempt to discourage Beijing. Beijing claims "historic rights" to more than 80% of the South China Sea territory, including the Spratlys, through its nine-dash line, which stretches as far as 2,000 kilometres (1,243 miles) from the mainland and includes waters near Indonesia and Malaysia.

In the report, the US State Department stated that Beijing's assertions had the overall effect of claiming "unlawfully claims sovereignty or some form of exclusive jurisdiction over most of the South China Sea. For this reason, the United States and numerous other States have rejected these claims in favor of the rules-based international maritime order within the South China Sea and worldwide."

China lacked "historic rights" in the South China Sea, according to int'l tribunal in The Hague

An international tribunal in The Hague concluded in July 2016 that China lacked "historic rights" in the South China Sea and that certain of the rocky outcrops claimed by multiple countries could not be lawfully used to support territorial claims. When asked about the story on Thursday, Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, claimed the US was creating a wedge between China and other countries in the region, SCMP reported.

During a normal press briefing, Wang stated, "China has been clear and resolute on its position on the so-called ruling on the South China Sea. It was illegal and invalid. China does not accept or acknowledge that."

Since President Joe Biden took office a year ago, Washington has increased its rhetoric and diplomatic attempts to challenge Beijing on various fronts, including the reported mass imprisonment of Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang and the enactment of the national security law in Hong Kong. It has also sent multiple aircraft carriers and battleships to assert "freedom of navigation" rights in the South China Sea, while simultaneously strengthening relationships with other regional countries including India, Japan, and Australia through the Indo-Pacific Quad group.

Image: AP