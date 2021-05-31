'US Intelligence Agencies Lack Superior Research Capabilities': China On COVID-19 Origin

Amid increasing demands of clarity on the connection between Wuhan Lab and COVID-19 leak, China has once again hit back at the United States for its efforts to probe the COVID-19 origin. China has stated that the US intelligence agencies do not have 'superior research capabilities' as compared to the World Health Organisation (WHO) which had earlier engaged its team to investigate the Wuhan Lab. The latest attack on the US and its intelligence agencies come through yet another editorial in the Chinese mouthpiece Global Times.

'US intelligence agencies do not have superior research capability than the WHO'

The Global Times editorial while hitting out at the United States referred to the Australian and Dutch representatives on the World Health Organization (WHO)'s investigation team that visited Wuhan. It further added that the investigating team concluded that there was no evidence to back up the 'lab leak' theory. Additionally, China also hit out at the US intelligence agencies and stated that they do no possess the research capabilities as compared to the WHO. In addition, they also blamed the US intelligence agencies for giving the issue a political angle. In addition, China also hit out at the US and alleged that all this is being done as a part of its anti-China campaign.

"US intelligence agencies do not have superior research capability than the WHO, nor did they have more information. What they will get in the end is nothing but political," the Global Times editorial reported. "They will have to make a political decision either to produce a slanderous report that is in line with the US' anti-China campaign, or to step back in front of mainstream opposition from scientists and do their best to save the reputation of the US government that is already stuck in a dilemma." it added

'CIA and other agencies have a long record of fabricating lies'

Stepping up its attack, the Chinese mouthpiece also slammed the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and other agencies. It stated that these agencies have a 'long history of fabricating lies for political purpose'. China referred to the Iraq War and opined that the US lied about Saddam Hussain's possession of weapons of mass destruction (WMDs). It added that the agencies have lost their credibility.

"The Central Intelligence Agency and other intelligence agencies have a long record of fabricating lies for political purposes. They lied about the Saddam Hussain regime's possession of weapons of mass destruction (WMDs) to launch the Iraq War, which was later proved completely false. A vial of white powder presented by the then-US secretary of state Colin Powell as a witness at the United Nations was teased as "washing powder" and left a deep impression on the world. This time, the US intelligence agencies are coming out again but have lost their credibility at the very beginning of this race." it added

Demanding proof on the COVID-19 origin, China concluded its statement and said that the US intelligence agencies are only spreading rumours with any proof that can be presented to the world.

"So far, the US intelligence agencies can ask only the US media to help spread those rumors anonymously because they do not have any real proof that can be shared with the whole world. This traditional strategy of a frame-up is powerless in today's environment," it added.

US President Joe Biden orders intelligence agencies to investigate COVID-19 origin

Earlier last week, US President Joe Biden informed that he had directed the US intelligence agencies to investigate the origins of the COVID-19. Biden has therefore asked these agencies to 'redouble' their effort and submit a report in 90 days. Biden also recollected that back in 2020, he had urged the United States CDC to gain access to China in order to 'learn' more about the virus so that it can be combated more effectively. In addition, Biden also informed that after he took office, he directed the National Security Advisor to ask the intel agencies to prepare a report of the origins of COVID-19.