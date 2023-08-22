US Lawmakers Introduce Bill To Ban Chinese Land Ownership Near Military Bases

The United States is exploring novel ways to rein in the influence of China. As the federal government grapples with how to curtail the expansion of companies like TikTok on American soil, state governments are focussing on restricting Chinese land ownership. According to a report from the Washington Post, in nearly 33 states, lawmakers have introduced a remarkable 81 bills this year aimed at curtailing the acquisition of American land by the Chinese government, China-based businesses, and Chinese citizens. There is a bipartisan desire to curb China's growing influence.

While the majority of these bills found their footing in Republican-controlled legislatures, a subset has garnered bipartisan support. Proponents claim that these bills address a genuine national security concern. Central to their argument is the notion that land purchased by Chinese interests, particularly near military bases, could potentially be exploited for espionage purposes. Moreover, they point to the possibility of foreign actors—potentially hostile ones—amassing agricultural land, potentially jeopardizing the nation's food supply.

A slippery slope?

The battleground for these policies extends beyond geopolitical considerations, as they inadvertently evoke echoes of history. Advocates for Asian American communities have sounded alarms that these measures, intended to guard national interests, might inadvertently give rise to discrimination against Chinese Americans. These concerns harken back to a time when such individuals were overtly barred from property ownership—a chapter of history that has scarred the fabric of the nation.

The complex narrative finds its voice in statements from former Texas state representative Martha Wong, a Republican, who warns of the perils of hasty generalisations. "There is ignorance out there that causes people to think that because you are Chinese you are part of the Chinese government," she emphasises.

What has been China's response?

The Chinese Embassy has expressed concerns over the potential consequences of such restrictions. They contend that intertwining trade and investment with politics contradicts market economy principles and could erode the trust of people in the U.S. market. Moreover, the statement argues that these restrictions have the unintended potential to fan the flames of hatred and discrimination, thus standing at odds with the core values America holds dear.

“Commercial interactions between China and the U.S. benefit both sides. To politicize trade and investment is at odds with market economy principles and undercuts people’s confidence in the U.S. market,” the statement reads.