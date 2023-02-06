The United States’ decision to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon that flew all across its airspace last week does not sit well with China, which has said that doing so made a detrimental impact on the relations shared between the two nations. According to The Guardian, Beijing said that shooting the balloon was a “serious blow” to the US-China ties that briefly entered a cordial state when US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Indonesia’s Bali for the G20 summit last November.

On Monday, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement that foreign affairs vice-minister Xie Feng filed an official diplomatic complaint and lodged “solemn representations” to the US embassy in Beijing, claiming that its civilian airship was “attacked” by the US forces.

“What the US has done has seriously affected and damaged both sides’ efforts and progress in stabilising China-US relations since the Bali meeting,” Feng said, talking about the discussions held between Biden and Jinping during the Group of 20 summit in November, South China Morning Post reported.

“China resolutely opposes and strongly protests this and urges the US not to take further actions that harm China’s interests, and not to escalate or expand the tensions,” he said, adding that the US’ decision was an “overreaction” to the balloon allegedly going off course and inadvertently entering the US airspace.

Chinese stocks drop after balloon debacle

The balloon fiasco has prompted Chinese stocks in the American market to drop, hinting at a possible economic retaliation by the US government. As a result, analysts have warned investors to pay close attention to US-China ties in order to determine market patterns.

“The US shot it down over a weekend that was supposed to mark a thawing of diplomatic relations between the countries, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken visiting China, the first such visit in four years,” said Deutsche Bank analyst Jim Reid. “This was postponed last week and an originally conciliatory China turned more aggressive after the balloon was eventually shot down. We will see if there is any retaliation and/or how strong the rhetoric is,” he added.