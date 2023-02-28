US Navy Reconnaissance Jet Flies Over Taiwan Strait Despite Objections From China

A US Navy reconnaissance jet flew over the Taiwan Strait on Monday in an attempt to demonstrate its authority to fly in international airspace despite heavy opposition from the Chinese military. The P-8A Poseidon's flight over the canal separating China from Taiwan, a self-governing island, was done in compliance with international law, according to a statement released by the US 7th Fleet on Monday, showing "the United States' commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific".

Army Senior Col. Shi Yi, a spokesman for China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command, meanwhile, accused Washington of embellishing the flight and escalating confrontations. The US flight “has deliberately disrupted the regional situation and jeopardised the peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” Shi said in a report.

The median line between China and Taiwan is routinely ignored by Beijing

The US would continue to “fly, sail, and operate anywhere international law allows including within the Taiwan Strait”, according to a statement from the US 7th Fleet. The Chinese Communist Party asserts that Taiwan, a democratically-run island with a population of 24 million, is a part of its sovereign territory in spite of never governing control over the island nation.

The median line of the Taiwan Strait, which served for decades as an informal demarcation line between the two sides but is now routinely ignored by Beijing, was crossed by four PLA aircraft on Tuesday, according to Taiwan's Defence Ministry.

The median line had previously served as a rarely breached informal demarcation line between the two sides. The number of PLA deployments on Tuesday increased from the four aircraft and three ships Taiwan reported seeing on Monday, none of which breached the median line.

On Friday, a US Poseidon aircraft was intercepted by a PLA fighter jet over the South China Sea close to the Paracel Islands. The Paracel Islands are a group of disputed coral atolls where Beijing has erected military stations despite rival claims from Vietnam and Taiwan. The US plane was intercepted when a PLA airbase in the Paracel Islands, also known as the Xisha Islands in China, warned it to avoid what it claimed was Chinese airspace above the islands.

'US is the aggressor, not China', claims Chinese state-run media outlet

Chinese state-run media outlet Global Times claimed on Sunday that the PLA handled its run-in with the US aircraft in a professional manner. Nonetheless, the fact that the “US spy plane that conducted a close-in reconnaissance on China at China’s doorstep” shows that the US, not China, is the “aggressor” in the region.

“The US military frequently sends aircraft and vessels to the South China Sea, the East China Sea and the Taiwan Straits for close-in reconnaissance operations and provocative transits, although China is thousands of kilometers away from the US,” it said.

US Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said that while she does not believe a PLA amphibious invasion of Taiwan is imminent, “we have to obviously prepare … to fight and win that war”. She added: “I think the best way we avoid fighting that war is by showing the (People’s Republic of China) and countries in the region that we can actually win that war,” at an American Enterprise Institute event.