US Planning To Test Flight Wastewater As China 'probably' Seeing 9,000 COVID Deaths In Day

In a bid to track and contain any emerging new COVID-19 variants amid a surge of infection in China, the United States is planning to test wastewater from airplanes arriving from abroad, The Star reported. The idea to test wastewater was proposed by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with experts stating that the procedure would help reduce the extent to which the virus could enter the United States.

This comes amid an alarming spike in COVID-19 infections across China, which has decided to reopen borders after almost three years of keeping citizens away from the rest of the world. The lifting of restrictions will allow Chinese nationals to finally resume their travel plans, after years of being confined to their homes due to the stringent but now-abandoned zero-COVID policy.

However, as the Chinese gear up to travel, multiple countries around the world have put new curbs in place to prevent the spread of the virus that continues to batter China. According to UK-based health data firm Airfinity, it is estimated that China is 'probably' experiencing around 9,000 casualties every day due to the virus, a figure that is almost twice as higher as last week’s numbers. The daily infections are expected to reach their peak in the middle of January next year, with about 3.7 million cases, Sky News reported.

China reports low COVID death figures as suspicion grows

On the contrary, China reported merely one new death caused by COVID-19 on Wednesday, which is down from Tuesday’s reported death toll of three people. China has clarified that it only counts the deaths of those people infected with COVID-19 who passed away due to pneumonia and respiratory failure complications.

However, world governments and experts have expressed suspicion over the low numbers, and have said that the actual death toll is likely to be much higher. "What we're concerned about is a new variant that may emerge actually in China," said a US federal health official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. "With so many people in China being affected in a short period of time, there is a chance, a probability that a new variant may emerge,” the official added, according to CNBC.