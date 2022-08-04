US' Plans To Contain China & Hamper Taiwan's Reunification Will Fall Flat: FM Wang Yi

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's one-day visit to Taiwan irked China, which also led to strong condemnation by the Chinese government. Slamming Pelosi for her visit, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated that plans by the US to use Taiwan as a threat to China will never work, and that they won't budge the historical trend of Taiwan's impending reunification. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, he claimed that provocations from the US will only serve to unite the 1.4 billion people in China and hasten the establishment of a modern socialist state with Chinese characteristics.

The Chinese Foreign Minister further stated that the US' provocative acts over the Taiwan issue are not an accident and are part of a "well-planned farce". "The US has exposed its ugly face of treachery to the entire international community," Yi added, Sputnik reported. Earlier on Wednesday, August 3, he also asked the US to put an end to four of its "fantasies" including meddling with China's process of reunification, hindering China's growth, manipulating the geopolitical environment, and confusing right with the wrong.

China has stood in the way of Taiwan: Pelosi

It should be noted here that US House Speaker Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday, August 2, becoming the highest-ranking US official to visit the self-ruled island nation in the last 25 years. Commenting on China's critical reaction to her visit, Pelosi claimed that China has stood in the way of Taiwan. She also stressed that the US will never back down from fulfilling its commitment to Taiwan despite the threat posed by the authoritative Chinese government. Further, Pelosi asserted that China cannot obstruct the visit of foreign leaders to the self-ruled island.

27 China jets enter Taiwan's ADZ following Pelosi's visit

Meanwhile, the Taiwanese Defense Ministry claimed that as many as 27 Chinese fighter jets entered Taiwan's Air Defence Zone (ADZ) on August 3 as part of plans to increase military activity around Taipei following Pelosi's visit. "27 PLA aircraft (J-11*6, J-16*5 and SU-30*16) entered the surrounding area of R.O.C. on August 3, 2022 [sic]," the Defence Ministry wrote on Twitter. Notably, China asserts absolute sovereignty over Taiwan, despite the island's self-government for more than seven decades. However, Taipei has countered Chinese aggression by strengthening strategic ties with democracies, particularly the United States, which China frequently opposes.

27 PLA aircraft (J-11*6, J-16*5 and SU-30*16) entered the surrounding area of R.O.C. on August 3, 2022. Please check our official website for more information: https://t.co/m1gW2N4ZL7 pic.twitter.com/Aw71EgmRjj — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) August 3, 2022

Image: AP