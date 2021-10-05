US Representative Derides China For 'unfair Trade Policies', Says 'must Protect Ourself'

US Ambassador Katherine Tai on Monday derided the People’s Republic of China for its “unfair trade policies” that undermined the United States’ prosperity as she outlined the Biden-Harris Administration’s new approach to the US-China bilateral trade relationship at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) on October 4. Tai said that the two nations shared a bilateral relationship that was “complex and competitive”.

”For too long, China's lack of adherence to global trading norms has undercut the prosperity of Americans and others around the world," the top US official stated on Monday. Furthermore, she added, that the US President “welcomes that competition” which will help the American economy grow and thrive, adding that Biden also believes that there was “a need to manage the competition responsibly – and ensure that it is fair.”

China doubled down on state-centered economic system, says US ambassador

Beijing has doubled down on its state-centered economic system, and it is now increasingly clear that its plans do not include meaningful reforms, that addresses the concerns shared by the United States and many other countries of the world, Tai said. She added, when it comes to the United States’ relationship with China, “What’s best for American workers is growing the American economy to create more opportunity and more jobs with better wages here in the United States.” Tai emphasizes Biden’s worker-centered trade policy in the US-China trade dynamic, saying that it benefits a broad range of stakeholders by rebuilding trust with our workers and aligning our domestic and foreign policies.

“President Biden has been clear: the key to our global competitiveness and creating shared prosperity begins at home,” said Tai. She added, “We have to make smart domestic investments to increase our own competitiveness. We must invest in research and development and clean energy technology, strengthen our manufacturing base, and incentives companies to Buy American up and down the supply chain.”

Tai stated that in terms of US-China trade, the Biden-Harris administration has been conducting a comprehensive review. She further stated that US plans to lay out a strategic vision for realigning its trade policies towards China, and to defend the interests of America’s workers, businesses, farmers and producers, and strengthen our middle class.

The US will discuss China’s performance under the Phase One Agreement as the country has made commitments that might benefit certain American industries, including agriculture, that we must enforce, Tai informed, as she laid out a speech that will entail the last three months of the trade deal signed by Trump in 2019. The trade pact aims to push China to expand its purchases of US goods and services from Jan. 1, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2021. Under the Trump era deal, China is expected to purchase an additional $200 billion in US goods over a two-year period, Tai said, but the country did not meet the terms.

"We must defend - to the hilt - our economic interests that means taking all steps necessary to protect ourselves against the waves of damage inflicted over the years through unfair competition,” US Ambassador Katherine Tai said.

She added that the US has “serious concerns with China's state-centered and non-market trade practices that were not addressed in the Phase One deal”. Furthermore, the American ambassador stated that as US enforces the terms of Phase One on China, it will raise “broader policy concerns with Beijing.” She said that the Biden administration will use a full range of tools to defend American economic interests. "Unlike the past, this administration will engage from a position of strength because we are investing in our workers and our infrastructure," Tai stressed.