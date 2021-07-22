US, South Korea & Japan Condemn China's expansionist Agendas; Discuss Taiwan Strait Peace

Condemning China’s expansionists agendas in the South China Sea, the United States, South Korea, and Japan on Wednesday said that they oppose China's unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the East China Sea and lambasted PRC's military incursions in Taiwan's air defence identification zone (EZZ) and Taiwan Strait, a 180-kilometre-wide strait that separates Taipei' with Asia.

In the trilateral meeting that Washington held with its Japanese and Republic of Korea counterparts, it agreed to instate the importance of preserving peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Mori Takeo and Republic of Korea First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong Kun on July 21 met with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman and agreed to strengthen their ties to achieve shared security and common interests of emboldening the rule of law in the Indo-Pacific region.

Strengthening 'regional and global security'

On the sidelines, the three countries also discussed freedom and democracy, upholding human rights, championing women’s empowerment, combating climate change, promoting regional and global peace and security. They held talks to uphold the shared commitment of the United States, Japan, and the Republic of Korea to work towards complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, and address the global threats posed by North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs. The three counterparts agreed to invest the combined efforts to promote peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific, citing China’s belligerence against the smaller island nations.

"The Deputy Secretary and the two vice foreign ministers reiterated opposition to all activities that undermine, destabilize, or threaten the rules-based international order; affirmed the need to maintain an inclusive, free, and open Indo-Pacific; opposed any unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the East China Sea,” US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement. He added, that the three allies pledged to “maintain peace and stability, lawful unimpeded commerce, and respect for international law, including freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea and beyond.”

Furthermore, Price stated that the Deputy Secretary and the two vice foreign ministers reaffirmed support for ASEAN centrality, as well as efforts to restore the democratic rights of the people of Myanmar. The three countries agreed that China's unilateral claims of sovereignty in the South China Sea and CPC's attempts to advance into the Indian Ocean are a regional threat and that there's a need for establishing a rules-based system.