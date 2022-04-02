US Team Heads To China To Probe Causes Of Plane Crash That Killed 132 People

Days after China Eastern Airlines’ Boeing 737-800 aircraft crashed with 132 people on board, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) of the United States announced on Friday that a team of US investigators has left for China to look into the reasons for the aeroplane accident which had occurred on March 21 that killed all the passengers aboard. In a statement, NTSB said, "NTSB team has departed for China to participate in CAAC (Civil Aviation Administration of China's) B-737 accident investigation," Sputnik reported.

According to the NTSB, US investigators would limit their interactions with those not involved in the probe, similar to the safety standards implemented at the Beijing Winter Olympic Games previously this year. This would allow the investigators to start working right away without waiting for a quarantine, Sputnik reported.

The tragic China plane crash

The China Eastern Airlines jet carrying 132 people had crashed in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in south China. On March 21, Monday, flight MU5735 was en route from Kunming, the capital of Yunnan province, to the capital of Guangdong province, Guangzhou, which borders Hong Kong, when it dropped from cruising altitude and collapsed. As per media reports, authorities stated that they had received no answer to their repeated calls and that the tragic airliner vanished from radar at 2:23 p.m. (local time), three minutes after the inexplicable 29,000-foot descent began. China's Civil Aviation Administration had revealed that the plane had 123 passengers and nine staff members on board.

Following the crash, a huge blaze from the accident had burnt bamboo trees. As per media reports, search and rescue operations were being carried out by provincial firefighting department workers. Further, unverified video footage of the flight's path before it plummeted from mid-air and crashed was broadcast by Chinese media.

China investigated the plane crash

Apart from the US, China has also conducted a civil aviation safety risk investigation. According to the Office of the Chinese State Council Safety Committee, the investigation was launched to guarantee the safety of aviation operations and human life, Global Times reported.

Furthermore, the search and rescue operation for China Eastern aircraft MU5735 was concluded on March 31. According to the Chinese aviation authority, the preliminary study on the plane disaster that killed 132 people would be finished within 30 days of the crash.

Image: AP