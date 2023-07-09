US Treasury Secretary Yellen's China Visit: Here's All You Need To Know

Quick links:
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, China, Thursday, July 6, 2023.
Yellen's trip is part of a flurry of visits aimed at calming tensions between Washington and Beijing after the US military shot down a Chinese government balloon.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen embarked on a four-day visit to Beijing on Friday by calling for market reforms in the world's second-largest economy.
Yellen's visit follows one by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who met with the Chinese president last month in Beijing.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen held a billateral meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, on Friday, July 7.
Yellen defends “targeted actions,” a reference to the curbs on Chinese access to advanced processor chips and other technology, saying they are needed to protect national security.
Li said he hoped Washington would “meet China halfway” but gave no indication of possible changes to Chinese trade and other policies that have irked Washington.
Yellen said Washington and Beijing have a duty to cooperate on issues that affect the world. She appealed for “regular channels of communication”.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen criticised China's treatment towards US trade companies and the new export curbs on metals used in semiconductors, during the visit.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen exchange warm greetings with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng during a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Saturday, July 8.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, a trailblazer in the field of economics, meets with six female economists in Beijing on Saturday, in a bid to spotlight gender diversity.
Yellen urged Beijing to return to more market-oriented practices that had underpinned its rapid growth in past years.