China Stooge Hysterically Unfurls Geopolitical Agenda As Trump's NSA Tests Covid Positive

US President Donald Trump's National Security Adviser (NSA) Robert O'Brien tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. Using this as an opportunity to hit out at the US, Editor of China's state-backed media Global Times issued an insensitive response remarking that the pandemic was 'completely out of control' in the US and that 'no American was safe.'

Calling the incident 'shocking' Hu Xinjin stated that the country's 'top enemy' was truly Coronavirus. The Chinese stooge's bitter comments come days after the already strained diplomatic relations between the US and China reached new heights after both countries shut down each other's consulates in Houston and Chengdu.

Shocking. It shows the pandemic has been completely out of control in the US. No American is absolutely safe. Novel coronavirus is truly US' top enemy now. pic.twitter.com/7X43rQvomP — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) July 27, 2020

Robert O'Brien tests positive

The White House in a statement on July 27 confirmed that Robert O'Brien had contracted coronavirus and has tested positive for the same. The White House further said that Robert has mild symptoms and is currently self-quarantining and working from the location as well. The statement further added that there is no risk of transmission to the President or the Vice-President and the work of the National Security Council won't be hampered. According to reports, O'Brien and his deputy had recently returned from Europe where he had meetings with officials from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Italy.

This is not the first time when a White House official has tested positive. Last month, six White House staffers had tested positive following Trump's controversial Tulsa rally on June 20. In May, 11 Secret Service agents had tested positive for coronavirus following which they were asked to self-quarantine themselves by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

