US, UK, Canada Impose Sanctions On Chinese Officials Over Uyghur Abuses In Xinjiang

The United States, Britain, and Canada have taken “coordinated action” against China over reports of human rights abuses in Xinjiang province. The US State Department on Monday announced that the action is in tandem with the European Union’s decision to sanction four Chinese individuals for their alleged involvement in repression of the minority Uyghur community in Xinjiang. Foreign Ministries of Canada and Britain also issued statements, condemning the treatment of Uyghurs in China, calling it “one of the worst human rights crises of our time”.

“We, the Foreign Ministers of Canada and the United Kingdom, and the United States Secretary of State, are united in our deep and ongoing concern regarding China’s human rights violations and abuses in Xinjiang. The evidence, including from the Chinese Government’s own documents, satellite imagery, and eyewitness testimony is overwhelming. China’s extensive program of repression includes severe restrictions on religious freedoms, the use of forced labour, mass detention in internment camps, forced sterilisations, and the concerted destruction of Uyghur heritage,” US State Department said in a statement. READ | Xi, Kim share messages reaffirming China-N Korea alliance

Apart from the four individuals, the United States, Canada, Britain, and the EU have also sanctioned the Public Security Bureau of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps for allegedly enforcing repressive policies across the region. The sanctions involve travel ban and asset freeze. The individuals will not be able to travel to any of the above-mentioned countries or regions. Residents and companies have been barred from doing any business with the sanctioned individuals or entities.

Genocide in Xinjiang?

Earlier this month, a report investigating China’s policies in Xinjiang concluded that the Communist regime is committing “genocide” in the region. The report said that China is committing “serious and systematic atrocities” in the Xinjiang province against Uyghurs, including force serialization to “break their lineage”. The report added that the government officials often describe Uyghurs with “dehumanising terms” and liken the mass detention to “eradicating tumors”.

Meanwhile, China denies allegations of mass repression in Xinjiang, challenging the world to provide proof. China often dismisses reports of human rights abuses in Xinjiang as “fake news”. The Communist country recently invited the United Nations human rights chief to visit Xinjiang with the aim to provide exchanges and cooperation. China has also pledged to sanction EU individuals and entities in response to the latest measure taken by the bloc.

