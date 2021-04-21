Video: Chinese Woman's Protest Against Tesla Sparks Backlash, Company Issues Apology

Tesla Motors Inc has apologised after receiving backlash from the local chinese media for its treatment of a customer. It all started when a Chinese customer unhappy with the company reached the Tesla booth at the Shanghai auto show. She climbed atop a car and protested against the company. Eventually, the woman was taken by security officials and detained for five days, Shanghai police said on April 20.

Tesla issues apology

As per reports, Tesla company took to the Weibo microblogging site to issue an apology on April 20. Tesla in the statement has apologised and mentioned that they always try their best to communicate with their customers. They said that they will continue to look for solutions and fulfil the responsibility. It all started after a woman wearing a T-shirt with the words "The brakes don't work" came to the Tesla booth at the Shanghai auto show. The woman accused Tesla vehicles of having "malfunctioning brakes" and she stood on top of the car and started shouting against the company.

It’s started for Tesla. Chinese “citizens” are attacking Tesla at an auto show cheered on by their compatriots. You can hear the bystanders yelling “Tesla get out of China”. This will happen to every foreign company in China. They’ll let them in, they invest huge amounts (1/3) pic.twitter.com/KVj0OrOdFl — RC (@AEHRC) April 19, 2021

The company in its response has said the customer had asked for a refund after an accident in February. She alleged that the accident was caused by brake failure. But the negotiations stopped after the owner of the car did not allow a third party investigation into the accident. Tesla added that it would take responsibility for any issues with its vehicles, but said that they do not compromise with unreasonable complaints.

The apology of Tesla company came after China's state-run Xinhua news agency published an article which said that to gain customer confidence Tesla should meet expectations of customers. They should resolve customer concerns when issues such as malfunctioning brakes while charging emerge. The Communist Party of China Central Committee's Commission for Political and Legal Affairs in its commentary said that Tesla should value Chinese customers and should abide local laws and regulations.

(Image Credits: AP/AEHRC/Twitter)