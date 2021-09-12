'Vietnam Should Refrain From Unilateral Action To Avoid Complicating SCS Dispute': Wang Yi

On the eve of the 13th steering Committee for Vietnam-China Bilateral Cooperation meeting with the Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Phan Bing Minh and Minister for Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on Friday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi advised Vietnam against taking unilateral action that would complicate the situation in the South China Sea. Wang Yi reportedly told Vietnam to keep alert to external forces' interventions and attempts to sow discord between the two countries.

🎙️#MoFASpoz comments on China’s official enforcement of its amended Maritime Traffic Safety Law⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/TWmsuMuIYf — MoFAVietNam Spokesperson (@PressDept_MoFA) September 3, 2021

The Chinese foreign minister also expressed his views on the expected cooperation required to overcome the difficulties at the South China Sea. He asked the Vietnamese Deputy PM to stop magnifying differences over the South China Sea and, instead, remain vigilant to resist foreign presence in the water territory. Talking about the major changes observed in the past year, Wang Yi noted that China and Vietnam have co-operated effectively to control the pandemic. Additionally, he also highlighted the bolstered trade between both the South Asian Nations amidst the pandemic.

China, Vietnam should enjoy hard-won peace: Wang Yi

On 11 September, the Chinese foreign minister asked his Vietnamese counterpart to enjoy the hard-won peace and ensure stability in the region. In a bid to regain Vietnamese confidence, China has decided to donate another 3.7 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to the country this year. Following this, the total dispatched batch of vaccines to the southeast Asian nation would amount to roughly 5.7 million doses.

Wang Yi: China has decided to donate 3 million vaccine doses to the Afghan people in the first batch. China is also ready to provide more anti-epidemic and emergency materials to Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/fN2t1i0UjX — Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) September 8, 2021

Disputes over the South China Sea

Currently, Vietnam has magnified disputes with China over the Spratly and Paracel Islands in the South China Sea. Additionally, it has also accused Beijing of militarising Vietnamese outposts in the waterway. China has repeatedly claimed sovereignty over most of the South China Sea, attempting to make further advances towards the Indian Ocean. Earlier this month, a Chinese surveillance boat sunk a Vietnamese fishing boat, drawing the spotlight to Beijing's assertions in the disputed waters, CNBC reported.

Amidst the pandemic, China has continued to remain aggressive in the rich waterway, drawing flak from other claimants in the region, namely- Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan. Chinese occupation in the Sea has received a frown from the United States as well, which said that Chinese claims are "baseless" in terms of international Law of the Sea, of which China is also a signatory. Even though the USA has no claims over the waterway, it has conducted surveillance and military exercises in the commercial water route to ensure safe passage of shipment worth $3.4 trillion per year since 2016, reported the Center for Strategic International Studies.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: AP)