Vikram Misri, Former Envoy To China, Appointed As Deputy National Security Advisor

Vikram Misri, former Indian envoy to China was named Deputy National Security Adviser (NSA) in the national security council secretariat on December 27. Misri will report directly to National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Misri, a 1989 batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, will succeed Pankaj Saran, who will step down as Deputy National Security Advisor on December 31, 2021. Whereas, Pradeep Kumar Rawat will succeed Misri as India's envoy to China.

Rajender Khanna and Datta Pandsalgikar, along with Misri, are the other two deputy NSAs. Misri became India's ambassador to China in November 2018 and has since played a key role in bilateral ties. Misri's time in Beijing included organising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He was also in charge of dealing with the Chinese government throughout the 20-month standoff along the line of actual control (LAC) that began in April 2020, as well as pandemic coordinating.

During a moment of high tension in the relationship, he is credited with keeping the lines of communication open. He was also renowned for taking a firm stance against China in an interview following the Galwan hostilities in June 2020, during which 20 Indian soldiers were killed, and for saying that peace on the border was necessary for progress in the remainder of the bilateral relationship.

Misri's experience in negotiating with China will be crucial in his new post

Vikram Misri's experience in negotiating with China will be crucial in his new post as Deputy National Security Advisor, as the two countries work to complete the forced withdrawal at the LAC. Despite the deterioration in relations, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi gave Misri a virtual farewell on December 7, praising him for his hard work during his stay.

Before coming to Beijing, Misri, an IFS officer from the 1989 class, served as Ambassador to Myanmar and had two separate stints in the Prime Minister's Office. In addition, he has served as India's Ambassador to Spain. He has served as the private secretary to three Indian Prime Ministers, including I.K. Gujral and Manmohan Singh.

Misri, 57, has previously worked in the Prime Minister's Office for three prime ministers-- I K Gujral, Manmohan Singh, and, for a brief while, Narendra Modi. Misri, a career diplomat, served as Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's private secretary from October 2012 to May 2014. From May to July 2014, he worked as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's private secretary.

He was also the undersecretary in I K Gujral's office from November 1996 to April 1997, when Gujral was the minister of external affairs. From April 1997 until March 1998, he worked as Gujral's private secretary when the latter became Prime Minister.

